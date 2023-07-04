Clemson football lands Ronan O'Connell over Tennessee, first offensive lineman in 2024

Clemson football has its first offensive line commitment of the 2024 recruiting class. Three-star Ronan O'Connell committed to the Tigers on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive tackle out of Franklin, Tennessee, chose the Tigers over his home-state Volunteers, Wisconsin and others. He is the No. 42 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 17 player in Tennessee, according to 247Sports Composite.

O'Connell is the first July commitment for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and his staff after a big June. The Tigers secured five commitments last month, two from five-stars and three from four-stars. Clemson entered Tuesday ranked No. 11 nationally and atop the ACC, per 247Sports Composite team rankings.

Clemson hosted six offensive lineman on official visits June 2, according to 247Sports. One was O'Connell. Another, four-star Michael Uini out of Texas, committed to Georgia. The other four have yet to announce a decision, but four-star tackle William Satterwhite of Akron, Ohio, is committing to either Clemson or Tennessee on Friday.

