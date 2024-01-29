Clemson football lands DL Isaiah Campbell, moves up to No. 2 in recruiting rankings

Clemson football enhanced its 2025 recruiting class once again Monday when four-star defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell committed to the Tigers.

Campbell is the third four-star player to pledge for coach Dabo Swinney in two days, giving the Tigers 11 players in the 2025 class. His commitment elevated the Tigers to No. 2 overall in the 2025 team rankings, according to 247Sports. Notre Dame, with 14 commitments, is ranked No. 1.

A 6-foot-5, 265-pounder out of Southern Durham High in Durham, North Carolina, Campbell made his intentions public via X, formerly known as Twitter.

He’s rated the No. 72 prospect nationally, the No. 5 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 4 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina. He chose Clemson over offers from 32 schools, including Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, NC State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee, among others.

Campbell, who had 27 tackles for loss, including 16 sacks, as a junior, is the second defensive lineman in Clemson’s 2025 class, joining four-star tackle Amare Adams of Florence.

