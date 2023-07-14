Clemson football lands commitment from Florida defensive end one day after extending offer

It didn’t take long for Adam Kissayi to have a change of heart.

On Thursday, the defensive end from Palm Bay, Florida, received a scholarship offer from Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

An hour later, he backed out of his June 18 commitment to Minnesota.

On Friday, he committed to Clemson, announcing his decision via social media.

"Thank you God for his opportunity," Kissayi posted on his Twitter account. "With that being said I am 10000000% committed to Clemson University. Let's go Death Valley."

Kissayi is a 6-foot-7, 230-pounder out of Heritage High School who had 33 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and 8½ sacks, in his junior season at nearby Bayside High.

The 3-star prospect is rated as the No. 26 player in the Sunshine State and the No. 45 edge rusher in the nation, according to the 247Sport Composite.

He held offers from Miami, Michigan, Nebraska and Mississippi State, among others.

Kissayi is Clemson’s 15th pledge in the 2024 recruiting class and the ninth defensive player in the group. The class, which is ranked 12th nationally, includes two 5-star players, six 4-star athletes and seven 3-star prospects.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney tries on the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game leather helmet near Clemson safety Jalyn Phillips (25) after the game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia Monday, September 5, 2022. Clemson won 41-10.

Kissayi also is the Tigers' fourth commit from the state of Florida, joining three players from the Tampa area: wide receiver TJ Moore, cornerback Tavoy Feagin and linebacker Drew Woodaz.

