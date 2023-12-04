Clemson football lands commitment from Daniel High offensive lineman Watson Young

Watson Young wound up at Clemson after all.

Young, a three-star offensive lineman out of Daniel High School, flipped his college commitment from Appalachian State to Clemson on Sunday.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound Watson, a two-time All-State selection, announced his commitment on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The flip continues a family tradition.

Young’s father, Kyle, also is a Daniel High product who's a former All-American lineman at Clemson and currently Senior Associate Athletic Director at Clemson. His uncle, Will, was an All-ACC selection for the Tigers and Watson's great-grandfather, Ed McLendon, also played at Clemson.

Young held 18 offers, including in-state schools Furman, Coastal Carolina, Charleston Southern and The Citadel as well as Appalachian State, James Madison, Liberty and Navy, among others.

“I love his work ethic and his determination,” Gage Cervenka, a former Clemson lineman and Young’s position coach at Daniel, said of Young. “He’s a kid who strives to be the best. He’s mild-mannered. He’s very nice. And he’s just a good guy. He will help you up after he knocks you to the ground.”

One of five finalists for Mr. Football in South Carolina, Young helped Daniel to the Class AAA state championship on Saturday with a 49-48 win against Camden. It was the Lions' third state title in four years.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Daniel offensive lineman Watson Young commits to Clemson football