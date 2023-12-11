Clemson football lands commitment from Belton-Honea Path running back Marquise Henderson

Clemson football received a commitment from Belton-Honea Path junior running back Marquise Henderson on Monday, one day after receiving an offer from the Tigers.

Henderson announced his commitment on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The No. 4 college football prospect in the state for the 2025 class, Henderson is an all-state player who is rated a three-star athlete by the 247Sports Composite. He's the second running back and seventh member overall of Clemson's 2025 class, which is ranked No. 6 nationally by 247Sports.

The Tigers received a commitment from four-star running back Gideon Davidson of Lynchburg, Virginia, in June.

A 5-foot-10, 170-pounder, Henderson helped the Bears reach the Upstate championship game last month, rushing for 221 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to eventual state champion Daniel.

Belton-Honea Path junior Marquise Henderson (3) scores a touchdown against DW Daniel High during the fourth quarter of the Class 3A State Championship semifinal in Central, S.C. Friday, November 24, 2023.

Henderson broke BHP’s single-season record with 39 total touchdowns last season.

"Marquise is the electric one, man," BHP coach Russell Blackston said. "He's the one who can make things go. All you need to do is watch his highlights. When he doesn't want to get tackled, he doesn't get tackled."

BIG NUMBERS: 'He's the electric one, man': How BHP football's Marquise Henderson gets his shocking statistics

Henderson picked the Tigers over offers from Arizona, Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, NC State, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Virginia Tech, among others.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football adds all-state running back Marquise Henderson