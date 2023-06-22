Clemson football lands commitment from 6-foot-7, four-star defensive end Darien Mayo

Four-star defensive end Darien Mayo has committed to Clemson football.

The 6-foot-7, 255-pound Mayo, is a massive edge rusher from York, Pennsylvania, and rising senior at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, Maryland.

“I’m home,” he stated on social media, wearing a No. 49 Clemson jersey. “Let’s bring a Natty back to Clemson.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Clemson went 8-0 last season in the ACC and finished 11-3 with a loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. The Tigers won national championships in the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

Mayo picked the Tigers over Ohio State, Michigan and Southern Cal among others.

He is considered by 247Sports Composite rankings as the No. 22 defensive lineman in the country, No. 178 in the country covering all positions and the fifth-best player coming out of Maryland.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney at the annual Orange and White Spring game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Clemson has 12 commitments from the 2024 class and Mayo’s announcement took the Tigers from a No. 12 national ranking to sixth overall and first in the ACC.

The Tigers have commitments from five-star wide receiver Bryan Wesco of Midlothian, Texas, and five-star linebacker Sammy Brown from Jefferson, Georgia.

Advertisement

FATHERLY ADVICE: Why former Clemson football standout Ray-Ray McCloud credits 'dad' Dabo Swinney for NFL career

Other four-star players committed to Clemson are tight end Christian Bentancur from Woodstock, Illinois; defensive end Hevin Brown-Schuler of of Atlanta; cornerback Tavoy Feagin of Tampa, Florida; safety Noah Dixon of Lagrange, Georgia; and defensive lineman Champ Thompson from Norcross, Georgia.

Three stars include running back David Eziomume of Kennesaw, Georgia; linebacker Drew Woodaz from Tampa; and kicker Nolan Hauser of Cornelius, North Carolina.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football gets commitment from massive 4-star DE Darien Mayo