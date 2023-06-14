Clemson football lands commitment from 4-star 2025 running back Gideon Davidson

Clemson football gained its first commitment of the 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday. Four-star running back Gideon Davidson committed to the Tigers over Tennessee, Ohio State, Notre Dame and more.

A native of Lynchburg, Virginia, Davidson is the No. 4 running back in the country and No. 2 player in Virginia according to 247Sports Composite's 2025 rankings.

If his commitment holds and he signs with the Tigers, Davidson will be Clemson's highest-rated running back signee since Will Shipley in the class of 2021.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

MORE: Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney says 2023 team eager to return to College Football Playoff

2023 SCHEDULE: Clemson football to kick off season in prime time for fifth straight year

His commitment is a big win for running backs coach C.J. Spiller. Spiller was promoted to position coach in February 2021, shortly after the signings of Shipley and Phil Mafah. Since Spiller took over, Clemson has signed 2022 three-star Keith Adams Jr. and 2023 three-star Jarvis Green. Four-star David Eziomume is part of the Tigers' 2024 class. Davidson would be the highest-rated running back signed under Spiller.

Davidson's announcement is the first in the 2025 class, but it's the latest in a series of big commitments for Clemson overall. The Tigers made big strides in the 2024 national recruiting rankings thanks to the additions of five-star linebacker Sammy Brown and four-star wide receivers TJ Moore and Bryant Wesco. The class now sits at No. 8 nationally.

Advertisement

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: 4-star 2025 running back Gideon Davidson commits to Clemson football