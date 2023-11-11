Clemson football injury updates: Will Shipley in, Barrett Carter out vs. Georgia Tech

CLEMSON — Clemson football is getting some key players back for its game vs. Georgia Tech on Saturday. Most notable is running back Will Shipley, who missed last week's game vs. Notre Dame with a concussion. Coach Dabo Swinney said earlier this week he expected Shipley back against the Yellow Jackets.

Also back is starting defensive end Justin Mascoll, who missed two games with an unspecified injury. Starting safety R.J. Mickens is back after missing two games following an emergency appendectomy.

Offensive lineman Collin Sadler is back in action, too, after being limited to some special teams work last week while dealing with an unspecified injury.

As for who is unavailable, Clemson (5-4, 2-4 ACC) is without starting linebacker Barrett Carter. Carter was not dressed out for pregame warmups.

The Tigers are also without a few players in the secondary: safety Jalyn Phillips and cornerbacks Sheridan Jones and Jeadyn Lukus. Receiver Brannon Spector will also not play against Georgia Tech- (5-4, 4-2).

GAME UPDATES: Clemson football score updates vs Georgia Tech in ACC Week 11

Offensive lineman Marcus Tate and safety Sherrod Covil Jr. were declared out for the season after they both missed last week's game. Wide receiver Antonio Williams remains sidelined indefinitely with a foot injury.

Clemson and Georgia Tech kick off at noon ET on ABC.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson injury updates: Will Shipley in, Barrett Carter out vs. Tech