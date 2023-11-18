Clemson football injury updates: Barrett Carter, Sheridan Jones return vs. UNC

CLEMSON — Clemson football is getting a pair of defensive starters back for its game vs. No. 20 UNC on Saturday. Linebacker Barrett Carter missed the Tigers' last game with an ankle injury but will return against the Tar Heels. Cornerback Sheridan Jones will also be back after missing the past two games with an undisclosed injury.

Carter is Clemson's second-leading tackler (50) and is third on the team in tackles for loss with seven.

Getting Jones back is a boost for a Tigers secondary that has been banged up late in the season. The redshirt senior is a second-year starter.

Clemson will still be without other pieces in the defensive backfield. Cornerback Jeadyn Lukus and starting safety Jalyn Phillips will not play vs. UNC. Lukus missed Clemson's last game with a hip injury, while Phillips is missing his third straight game with an undisclosed injury.

LIVE UPDATES: Clemson football score updates vs North Carolina in ACC Week 12: Cade Klubnik vs Drake Maye

Clemson (6-4, 3-4 ACC) and UNC (8-2, 4-2) kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football injury updates: Barrett Carter returns vs. UNC