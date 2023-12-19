Clemson football’s hiring of coordinator Garrett Riley was supposed to energize the offense. Did it work?

CLEMSON – When Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney hired Garrett Riley to be the Tigers’ new offensive coordinator in January, Clemson fans were quick to assume that they’d see dramatic offensive improvement during the season.

Expectations were lofty, and they should have been given Riley’s prolific offensive seasons at SMU and TCU the previous two seasons.

There were hopes that he would unleash the Tigers’ untapped offensive potential, resulting in more explosive plays and more points. And why not?

TCU’s offense was a veritable juggernaut in 2022, ranking among the national leaders in scoring and explosive plays. Fans who witnessed the Horned Frogs’ potent offense immediately concluded that the Tigers’ offense soon would resemble TCU’s.

Not so much.

In multiple statistical categories, Clemson’s offense actually regressed this season. To wit:

∎ The Tigers’ scoring dropped from 33.2 points per game in 2022 to 29.2 in 2023, which ranks No. 56 nationally;

∎ In 2022, the Tigers had 41 plays of 20 yards or more, which ranked No. 68 in the nation; in 2023 that number has shrunk to 28, which ranks No. 109;

∎ In 2022, Clemson had 19 plays of 30 yards or more – No. 55 nationally; in 2023, the Tigers have had only 12 such plays, which ranks No. 112.

Bottom line? Twelve games into the Riley experiment, the results are a bit underwhelming, albeit somewhat unfair to lay too much blame at Riley’s feet. Clemson’s offensive struggles were well documented this season, but most weren’t attributable to strategy or play calling.

∎ Offensive line play was sporadic at best.

∎ Quarterback Cade Klubnik experienced plenty of growing pains in his first season as a starter.

∎ Untimely turnovers plagued the team from the outset.

∎ Receivers made a habit of dropping passes, normally sure-handed running backs fumbled in the red zone.

∎ Receivers Antonio Williams and Cole Turner – two players with the capability to provide big plays – missed almost the entire season because of injuries, leaving the team without a game-changing receiver for a third consecutive year.

Riley offers no excuses, but realistically, comparisons to Riley’s TCU offense are a bit harsh.

“I mean every offense is different,” Riley said. “We’ve got different players. You’ve got different players and you’ve got a younger quarterback.

“Offense? It’s the same. But you’ve just got to adapt to the personnel that you’ve got.”

To Riley’s credit, the Tigers experienced a late-season renaissance, closing with four consecutive victories built largely on a running game that appeared to discover its legs.

Clemson averaged 226 yards rushing during the past four games.

“Any time you can run the ball effectively, it’s gonna help out your quarterback, it’s gonna help your rhythm, create confidence up front and create confidence in pass protection,” Riley said.

A victory against Kentucky in the Dec. 29 Gator Bowl would provide another confidence boost and send Riley and his offense into the offseason eager to correct the wrongs of 2023.

“They have no quit,” Riley said. “Even with some of things that happened, it’s a group that doesn’t panic. There’s some things they’ve gotta get better at, but they’re a resilient group and have gained a lot of experience for the future.”

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: How Clemson football's offense has fared in Year 1 under Garrett Riley