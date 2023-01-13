Clemson football hires offensive coordinator Garrett Riley out of TCU

Garrett Riley was named Clemson football offensive coordinator on Friday afternoon, when the Clemson University Board of Trustees’ Compensation Committee approved a three-year deal for the Tigers’ newest assistant football coach.

Riley will make $1.75 million annually and will receive a $300,000 signing bonus.

Last season, Riley, 33, was offensive coordinator at TCU, helping the Horned Frogs to a 13-2 record behind a prolific offense. TCU advanced to the College Football Playoff national championship game, where it lost to Georgia, 65-7.

He replaces Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter, who was fired by head coach Dabo Swinney on Thursday after one season. Streeter made $925,000 last season.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Garrett to join the Clemson family,” said athletics director Graham Neff. “This past year he was the Broyles Award winner as the top assistant coach in college football. He was coaching for a national championship just four days ago on Monday night; certainly a strong bloodline and background in college football.

“His fit at Clemson as a person and family man, let alone coaching acumen, is going to be an incredible addition to our Clemson football program. Coach Swinney couldn’t be more excited and pleased for Garrett.”

The younger brother of Southern California head coach Lincoln Riley, Garrett is expected to add production and imaginative play calling to Clemson’s offense, which ranked 48th nationally in total offense and capped the season by scoring one touchdown in a 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Clemson’s offense seldom clicked on all cylinders in 2022 and failed to produce the big plays to which Tigers fans had become accustomed in recent years. The Tigers ranked 66th in the country in plays of 20 yards or more; TCU ranked fourth in that category.

Riley, who was named recipient of the Broyles Award on Dec. 6, will be joined at Clemson by his wife, Lindsay, and two sons, Gibson and Grayson.

