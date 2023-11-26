Clemson football grades vs. South Carolina: Defense and special teams lead way in rivalry game

COLUMBIA – It certainly wasn’t a performance that Clemson would like to bottle and tuck away for future use, but if the result is a victory against your rival in what’s regarded as a state championship game, it’s not all bad.

Clemson defeated South Carolina 16-7 in a game Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium that was ugly at times on both sides of the ball but helped the Tigers (8-4) close the regular season with four consecutive victories and boost the team’s bowl standing.

Here are the grades for the Tigers:

Offense: C

Clemson’s offense was meager and then some, at least early. The Tigers managed only 319 total yards and were largely ineffective and inconsistent and had a mere 41 yards in the first quarter and 121 by halftime.

The offense improved in the third quarter, piling up 122 yards against a South Carolina defense that appeared worn down. Quarterback Cade Klubnik struggled and finished 15-of-27 for 100 yards with an interception, but the Tigers did manage to rush for 219 yards.

Defense: A

Like it has for much of the season, it was Clemson’s defense that set the tone. Freshman Khalil Barnes scooped up a fumble on the Gamecocks’ second offensive play and dashed 42 yards for a touchdown, then intercepted a Spencer Rattler pass on the Gamecocks’ next offensive play.

South Carolina responded with a 12-play, 81-yard scoring drive on its ensuing possession, but Clemson was seldom threatened after that, holding the Gamecocks (5-7) to season lows in total yards (169) and passing yards (112).

Clemson safety Khalil Barnes (36) returned a loose ball near South Carolina receiver Xavier Legette (17) for a touchdown during the first quarter Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Special teams: A

Hard to find much fault here. Punter Aiden Swanson continued his solid play, averaging 41.2 yards on six punts, including five he placed inside the 20-yard line.

But the performance of the night belonged to kicker Jonathan Weitz, who converted all three of his field goal attempts, including a career-long 50-yarder. He also made kicks from 49 and 41 yards.

Coaching: C

Hmmm. Coaching has been questionable in multiple games this season, but winning is the bottom line and the Tigers have done enough to close the season in positive fashion. Some of the play calls were questionable, but some of the lack of confidence appeared to indicate that the coaches didn’t have trust some of the offensive players who were pushed into more duty.

Overall: B-

The Tigers have had to rely on defense and plenty of young talent down the stretch, which bodes well for next season – as long as the offense continues to remain healthy and mature.

It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win in a heated rivalry game, particularly when it also avenges a one-point home loss last season that kept the Tigers out of the College Football Playoff picture.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson's offense not impressive in win, but defense shines again