Clemson football gets second commitment in as many days, this time from 4-star wide receiver TJ Moore

Clemson football has landed its second commitment in as many days, with the latest coming Tuesday from four-star wide receiver TJ Moore from Tampa, Florida.

Moore is a 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of Tampa Catholic High School.

Moore’s commitment comes on the heels of a commitment from five-star linebacker/running back Sammy Brown of Jefferson, Georgia, on Monday. The two latest additions to Clemson's 2024 recruiting class elevated the Tigers to No. 10 in 247Sports' team recruiting rankings, one spot ahead of South Carolina and two spots behind Florida State, which is tops among ACC schools at No. 8. Georgia's class continues to be ranked No. 1.

Moore announced his commitment via social media.

Moore visited Clemson last weekend and chose the Tigers over offers from most of the nation’s top programs, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Tennessee, among others.

He had 42 receptions for 1,021 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior, helping Tampa Catholic to a 9-2 record.

Moore is ranked as the 14th-best prospect in Florida, the No. 15 wide receiver nationally and the nation’s No. 83 player regardless of position, according to 247Sports.

He becomes the 10th player to commit as a member of Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class and the first wide receiver. Moore is the third 2024 Clemson commit from Florida, joining four-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin and three-star linebacker Drew Woodaz.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

