Clemson football gets past Charleston Southern despite rocky first half

CLEMSON — It was more eventful than anticipated, but No. 21 Clemson football got a 66-17 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday in its home opener at Memorial Stadium.

The first half had more of the problems Clemson had in the Duke loss: Indecision by quarterback Cade Klubnik, ball security issues and some drops. But after getting down by a touchdown in the first quarter, the Tiger offense was able to respond. A much-improved second half sealed the win for Clemson (1-1) over Charleston Southern (1-1).

Klubnik finished 28-for-37 with 315 passing yards, four touchdowns and an interception. The Tiger offense amassed 679 total yards with eight touchdowns. Antonio Williams caught two touchdown passes, and Phil Mafah had two on the ground.

Clemson's turnover troubles continue

After two fumbles and an interception against Duke on Monday, Clemson continued to struggle with turnovers against Charleston Southern.

It started on Clemson's second drive of the game, when it had a 7-0 lead. The Tigers faced 4th-and-1 at its own 29-yard-line and opted to go for it rather than try a field goal. Klubnik fumbled the snap, and Charleston Southern defensive back Trayson Fowler scooped it up and returned it to the 1-yard-line. On the next play, the Buccaneers tied the game.

The Tigers made another costly mistake on their next drive. Klubnik dropped back to pass but couldn't find an open receiver, and with Charleston Southern defenders bearing down on him, he threw. Charleston Southern freshman cornerback Leon Thomas intercepted the pass and returned it 67 yards for a touchdown, giving the Buccaneers a 14-7 lead before they'd even managed a first down.

Clemson pulls away in second half

After a first half that was a little too close for comfort, Clemson broke the game open with a 28-point third quarter.

On their first possession of the second half, the Tigers put together a five-play scoring drive capped with a 5-yard touchdown run by Phil Mafah. Twelve seconds of game time later, Clemson got a pick-six of its own.

The ball popped out of the Charleston Southern receiver's arms when Clemson corner Jeadyn Lukus delivered a big hit. Linebacker Wade Woodaz snagged the ball and returned it 35 yards for the score, giving Clemson a three-touchdown lead.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football blows out Charleston Southern after rocky first half