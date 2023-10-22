Clemson football falls to Miami in two overtimes after blowing late lead

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Clemson football blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Miami. The Tigers fell 28-20 in two overtimes after leading 17-7 headed into the final period. It was Miami's first win over Clemson since 2010, ending a four-game losing streak.

Miami was playing with its backup quarterback, freshman Emory Williams. He started the game with senior Tyler Van Dyke injured. Williams led a nine-minute, 75-yard touchdown drive that spanend the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth. Clemson went three-and-out on its next possession, and the Hurricanes made a 38-yard field goal to tie the game at 17.

Clemson (4-3, 2-3 ACC) did not gain a yard on its next possession with about two minutes left. Miami (5-2, 1-2) let it go to overtime on its next drive.

The Tigers couldn't find the end zone on their overtime possession, but Jonathan Weitz made a 31-yard field goal to give the Tigers the lead. Clemson's defense held Miami to a field goal try on the Hurricanes' turn, and a 35-yarder tied the score at 20.

Miami scored a 3-yard touchdown in the second overtime. It missed the requisite two-point attempt, but a horse-collar penalty against Clemson's T.J. Parker gave the Hurricanes another try, and it succeeded.

Clemson couldn't score on its turn. Quarterback Cade Klubnik kept it on fourth-and-goal from the 1, running toward the sideline, and was tackled well behind the line of scrimmage by the Hurricanes' Corey Flagg Jr. Miami escaped with the win.

Clemson's turnover troubles re-emerge

The turnover issues that have plagued Clemson all season appeared again against Miami. The Tigers gave up two fumbles and an interception, all in the first half.

Clemson's two lost fumbles brought its season total to 10, the most in FBS. The first of the game came from running back Will Shipley around the 1-yard-line. It was Clemson's second fumble near the goal line this season after another by Phil Mafah against Duke in Week 1.

Miami scored on the ensuing possession after an 80-yard run by Brashard Smith. Smith fumbled in the end zone, but he recovered it for the first touchdown of the game.

In the second quarter, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik fumbled on a sack by Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. This time, though, the Hurricanes did not score on their ensuing possession.

Clemson's third turnover of the half was Klubnik's third interception of the season. Miami's Kamren Kinchens picked off Klubnik around the Hurricanes' 26-yard-line. The possession also yielded no points for Miami.

The Tigers got one turnover back late in the second quarter when Sheridan Jones intercepted Williams.

The interception gave Clemson the ball deep in its own territory as the first half wound down, and Klubnik was sacked near the end zone. Officials ruled that Klubnik was down at the 1, not tackled in the end zone for a safety. It was a big break for Clemson, keeping the score tied at the break.

Big game for Jake Briningstool

Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool had his most productive game of the season. The junior entered the contest with 125 receiving yards and a touchdown on the season. Against Miami, he exceeded both those marks in a single game.

Briningstool finished with 126 receiving yards and two touchdowns. His yard total set the school record for receiving yards in a single game by a tight end.

His first touchdown was a contested catch on a good throw by Klubnik for a 32-yard score.

Briningstool had a 50-yard reception in the third quarter and followed it up with a 19-yard touchdown grab to put Clemson up by 10.

