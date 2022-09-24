Clemson football earned its doughnuts vs Wake Forest – and yes it was sweet

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – There would be Krispy Kreme doughnuts in the Clemson locker room Saturday afternoon, after all.

It has been a longstanding tradition for the Clemson football team to be treated to the Winston-Salem-born confections each and every time the Tigers notched a victory at Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons tried to put an end to that party on Saturday, pushing the Tigers to two overtime periods before Clemson somehow, some way emerged with an improbable 51-45 victory in double overtime.

It was an afternoon of irony at Wake Forest’s Truist Field.

CLEMSON TIGERS: Is Clemson still among college football's elite? It all depends on Tigers' sputtering offense?

SATURDAY SCHEDULE: What you need to know about college football’s Top 25 games for Week 4

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) passes near Wake Forest defensive end Jacorey Johns during the second quarter at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina Saturday, September 24, 2022.

It was a loss on this very field in 2008 that was responsible for Dabo Swinney becoming Clemson’s coach. Then-coach Tommy Bowden was let go two days after a 12-7 defeat against Wake Forest, clearing the way for an unknown wide receivers coach to be elevated.

Success has been plentiful for Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) in the years since, and particularly against Wake Forest. Swinney has never lost to Wake Forest in 14 games, although Saturday's showdown was as close as he could possibly come.

The Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1) did enough to win the game, with veteran quarterback Sam Hartman playing the leading role. He seemingly mesmerized Clemson’s makeshift secondary time and again in rallying his team from an early 14-0 deficit.

WEEK 4: The five biggest questions for Week 4 in college football

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (20) breaks up the last pass of the day. Clemson linebacker Keith maguire (30) rushes over near Barrett Carter (0) to celebrate The double overtime win in Winston-Salem, NC Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Indeed, when Clemson bolted to its 14-0 advantage in the first quarter, it appeared that this game might unfold like so many others have against Wake Forest. After all, Clemson had outscored Wake Forest by a 200-46 margin in their last four meetings, including a 48-27 shellacking last season even as Wake Forest claimed the Atlantic Division title.

But with Hartman tossing six touchdown passes and repeatedly embarrassing Clemson’s defensive backs, Wake Forest looked poised to finally end years of frustration against the Tigers.

Story continues

Yet here came Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, intent on matching Hartman blow for blow. Uiagalelei passed for 371 yards and five touchdowns, then fatefully turned the ultimate decision up to a maligned defense that finally drew the line on being victimized.

On Wake Forest’s first play of the second overtime, Tyler Davis stuffed the Deacons’ Justice Ellison for no gain.

On second down, Davis and Bryan Bresee batted down a pass.

On third down, Barrett Carter run Hartman out of bounds after a four-year gain.

And finally, and fatefully, on fourth down it was cornerback Nate Wiggins who batted down the Deacons’ final pass in the end zone. Wiggins had surrendered several big plays and was called for multiple pass interference penalties in the game.

Swinney was glad all were on board until the final play.

“His family’s here,” Swinney said of Bresee, who along with Swinney and many teammates spent last Tuesday at a funeral for his 15-year-old sister, Ella, who passed following a battle with brain cancer. “I didn’t get a chance to see them before the game. It’s been a crazy week.

“But I’m proud of Bryan. It has been a tough time for him. His family, they needed a little joy, and hopefully they can go celebrate tonight and enjoy this game.”

They might even treat themselves to a box of doughnuts.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football earned its doughnuts vs Wake Forest, and it was sweet