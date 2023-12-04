Clemson football DT Ruke Orhorhoro declares for NFL draft, opts out of Gator Bowl

Clemson’s defense is going to look a bit different in the Gator Bowl.

Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro announced on Monday his intention to enter the 2024 NFL Draft and opt out of the Tigers’ Dec. 29 bowl game against Kentucky, becoming the third Clemson player to do so.

Orhorhoro, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound redshirt senior from Lagos, Nigeria, started every game last season and was credited with 22 tackles in 2023 with a career-high five sacks, which was third-best on the team. He tied for fourth on the team with eight tackles for loss, earning third-team All-ACC honors for a second consecutive season.

Orhorhoro finished his career having played in 53 games, including 30 starts. He amassed 97 career tackles, including 25.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and nine pass breakups.

“It’s time to chase my dreams and do what I’ve set out to do for years and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft,” Orhorhoro posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Orhorhoro joins former teammates Jeremiah Trotter Jr., a first-team All-ACC linebacker and Butkus Award finalist, and first-team All-ACC cornerback Nate Wiggins in declaring for the NFL Draft.

Clemson’s defense led the ACC in total defense and passing yards allowed while leading the nation in defensive touchdowns (5) and ranking among the top 8 nationally in five other defensive categories.

The Tigers (8-4) and Kentucky (7-5) will play on Friday, Dec. 29 (noon, ESPN).

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football's Ruke Orhorhoro to enter NFL draft, forgo Gator Bowl