Is Clemson football doomed to finish outside AP Top 25 for first time since 2010?

COLUMBIA — After a double-overtime loss at Miami on Saturday, the outlook for the rest of the season is starting to look bleak for Clemson football.

The Tigers (4-3, 2-3 ACC) have hit a shocking slump since they were ranked No. 9 — No. 10 on my ballot — in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. The loss to the Hurricanes marked Clemson's first three-loss season in ACC play since 2010, and it was also Miami coach Mario Cristobal's first home victory against a conference opponent since he was hired in 2022.

I was optimistic about a rebound after how close the Tigers played No. X Florida State, but that's looking less and less likely every week. If Clemson continues this way, it will likely finish the season unranked for the first time since going 6-7 in 2010 — Dabo Swinney's only losing season as head coach. Clemson has not had a team ranked in the preseason finish unranked since 2008, when former coach Tommy Bowden resigned after six games.

Looking at Clemson's schedule for the rest of the season, it's hard to see a path for the Tigers back into top 25 contention. They shouldn't have trouble with NC State next week, but they'll certainly be underdogs hosting No. 14 Notre Dame in Week 10 and No. 17 North Carolina in Week 12. Clemson would need to sweep those matchups to even be under consideration, and there's no guarantee that they'll take care of business against Georgia Tech or South Carolina considering both teams have hung around in games where they were outmatched talent-wise.

When I picked Alabama to win the SEC West preseason, it was accompanied by the phrase, "Doubt Nick Saban at your own risk."

I did doubt the Crimson Tide after an ugly performance at Texas A&M last week, and that continued into the first half against Tennessee. Then Alabama scored 27 unanswered points to avenge last season's loss to the Vols in dramatic fashion. Somehow, the Tide always seem to pull the pieces together when it seems impossible, and I rewarded them for that with a jump up to No. 11 from No. 14 in Week 7. The Vols also dropped to No. 25 after their second-half collapse.

LSU and Missouri both climbed into my top 20 this week, partly because of their performances and partly because so many ranked teams had underwhelming wins or suffered upsets. LSU rose to No. 15 after an eye-popping 62-0 rout of Army, and Missouri is up to No. 16 for holding South Carolina's offense scoreless in a 34-12 win.

