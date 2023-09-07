Clemson football, Dabo Swinney have plenty to prove, and that's unfortunate for Charleston Southern

As if Saturday’s game against Clemson wasn’t challenge enough already for Coach Gabe Giardina’s Charleston Southern football team, the Buccaneers will be strolling into a Memorial Stadium filled with disgruntled fans and a team on a mission.

Monday night’s “Debacle at Duke” has guaranteed as much.

After dropping their season opener against an unranked Duke team, the Tigers and Coach Dabo Swinney find themselves squarely under pressure for the duration of the regular season, with the three-touchdown defeat effectively reducing their margin for error from slim to miniscule.

Unfortunately for Charleston Southern – an in-state FCS team coming off a two-win season – it happens to be first up in Clemson’s crosshairs. The Buccaneers had to rely on a 10-second clock runoff following a penalty by their opponent at game’s end to escape with a 13-10 victory against North Greenville last week.

“Saturday at 2:15, what happened last week is not going to matter,” Giardina said. “We sure didn’t play well last week, either – we just weren’t on ABC or ESPN.”

Clemson was, at least in those homes not impacted by the Disney vs. Spectrum feud, and the American football viewing public has been quick to join the majority of pundits and analysts in dismissing the Tigers as valid title contenders.

On the heels of Clemson’s sixth loss against an unranked team since 2012, the Tigers dropped 12 spots to No. 21 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, which is the team’s lowest ranking in the second poll of the season since 2014.

The burden of proof is unequivocally on the Tigers, which qualifies Charleston Southern as a sacrificial lamb.

“It’s their home opener, (quarterback) Cade Klubnik’s first start at home and all that stuff,” Giardina said. “So we’re not focused on Clemson’s general mood.

“We’re focused on trying to play great and really believing in each other. That’s what we’ve been talking about all week – having faith in our team. This is a great exercise in life against odds that seem insurmountable.”

The odds appear to be growing longer for the Tigers as well.

It’s incumbent upon Clemson to run the table in order to procure a College Football Playoff berth for a seventh time in nine years. That would mean victories against highly ranked Florida State, Notre Dame and North Carolina as well as sidestepping road upsets at NC State, Miami, Syracuse and South Carolina.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney claps during the first quarter of the season opening game at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. Monday, Sept 4, 2023.

But back to Saturday.

Interestingly, Swinney and Giardina, share plenty of common ground.

Both are former walk-on players at Alabama and both launched their coaching careers as assistants with the Crimson Tide.

Swinney was a wide receivers coach under Mike DuBose when Giardina was a freshman at Alabama.

“I’ve known Dabo since I was 20 years old,” Giardina said. “He’s always been very kind to me.”

Considering how much Clemson has left to prove, don’t expect such kindness to be extended to the scoreboard on Saturday.

