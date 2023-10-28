Clemson football, Dabo Swinney have now lost 4 regular season games for first time since 2010

RALEIGH, N.C. — Clemson football has four regular-season losses for the first time since 2010. The Tigers fell 24-17 at NC State on Saturday for their second straight loss.

Clemson (4-4, 2-4 ACC) hasn't lost back-to-back games since 2011, when it lost to NC State and South Carolina in consecutive weeks on its way to a 10-4 finish.

The Tigers outgained NC State (5-3, 2-2) with 364 total yards to the Wolfpack's 203. It was the third tie this season that Clemson outgained its opponent in a loss.

The Tigers attempted a late comeback. They scored 10 in the fourth quarter and got the ball back down a touchdown with 4:24 left to play. They used all but 14 seconds of that time and didn't make it past midfield.

Clemson's turnover issues continue, this time with interceptions

Fumbles, not interceptions, had been the primary reason for Clemson's turnover troubles this season. In Clemson's first six games, quarterback Cade Klubnik had thrown two interceptions. But he's thrown three in the Tigers' past two games, including two against the Wolfpack.

Klubnik's first interception came in the first quarter when he threw over the head of tight end Jake Briningstool and into the arms of NC State safety Devan Boykin. The Wolfpack scored on the ensuing possession.

The second interception was returned for an interception in the third quarter. NC State defensive end Davin Vann tipped Klubnik's pass, and linebacker Payton Wilson caught it and returned it 15 yards for a score.

Clemson has now lost 15 turnovers this season and allowed 64 points off turnovers.

Offense struggles from start, but third quarter dooms Tigers

Clemson's offense played one of its worst quarters yet in the first. The Tigers never crossed midfield and punted on three out of their four possessions. The remaining one ended on the first interception.

The Tigers had 56 total yards of offense in the first quarter, and Klubnik was 6-for-12 passing.

The second quarter showed improvement, as the Tigers finally managed to put a scoring drive together. Phil Mafah capped a 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Running back Will Shipley was injured near the end of the drive and did not return.

MORE: Clemson football's Will Shipley leaves game with injury vs. NC State after big hit

Clemson almost tied the game at 10 at the end of the half, but Jonathan Weitz missed a 43-yard field goal as time expired.

But the third quarter proved insurmountable as NC State outscored Clemson 14-0, including a 72-yard catch-and-run touchdown by KC Concepcion.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football, Dabo Swinney fall to NC State, drop to 4-4