Clemson football, Dabo Swinney get commitment from linebacker CJ Kubah-Taylor

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney received his second commitment in the span of a few hours Tuesday on the eve of the early national signing day.

CJ Kubah-Taylor, a linebacker, became the Tigers’ 20th commitment in the class of 2024.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Cubah-Taylor was an all-conference player at Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland – the same program that produced former Clemson standout linebacker Dorian O’Daniel.

Cubah-Taylor is a three-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite.

O’Daniel became an All-ACC and second-team All-American at Clemson before being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played for four seasons and now plays for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL.

Cubah-Taylor also is a Good Counsel teammate of Darien Mayo, a defensive end who is a member of Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class. Cubah-Taylor is the Tigers’ second commitment of the day along with safety Joe Wilkinson of Rome, Georgia, and is the third linebacker in the class.

His other offers included Charlotte, Marshall, Navy and Temple, among others.

Clemson’s 2024 class is ranked 15th nationally heading into Wednesday’s signing day.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: CJ Kubah-Taylor commits to Clemson football, Dabo Swinney