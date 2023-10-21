Clemson football commit Ronan O'Connell back for Page after injury: 'I would never skip out on my team'

RUDDERVILLE — Ronan O’Connell said he never thought about hanging up his high school football cleats.

The Clemson offensive line commit returned from a back injury to help Page defeat Centennial 24-12 in a critical Region 6-5A game Friday. O'Connell started and played a full game at right tackle, after having appeared in just one of Page's eight contests.

O'Connell said he had a herniated disc but never planned to sit out the entire season unless he had to.

"This is a state championship caliber team," O'Connell said. "I was going to make sure I didn't miss out on that. A lot of people told me to (sit out), don't play this year and wait until Clemson. I would never do that, I'm not that type of person. I would never skip out on my team like that."

More: TSSAA football scores: Week 10 Tennessee high school football scoreboard

O'Connell said he feels 100% healthy now. He played more in Friday's first half than he had all season. He was in on just 15 snaps before getting injured.

"It felt great tonight," O'Connell said. "I love everything there is about football. Even being tired (right now) ... I feel bad in the moment but it's like, man, I missed this."

O'Connell, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound three-star prospect, committed to Clemson in July, picking the Tigers over Tennessee and Wisconsin. He was Clemson’s first Class of 2024 offensive line commitment.

The four-year starter and multi-sport athlete is the No. 13-ranked player in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite and No. 44 offensive tackle in the country.

He was a key piece of the Patriots' back-to-back TSSAA Class 5A state runner-up finishes as a starting offensive tackle. O'Connell had more than 85 pancakes as a junior.

He also is a wrestler, reaching the TSSAA Class A finals in the 285-pound class as a junior.

Page (8-1, 4-0) rushed for 181 yards and a touchdown against Centennial (7-2, 3-1).

"He just creates stability. He gives us a true leader, a true voice on that offensive line," Page coach Charles Rathbone said.

Reach sports writer Tyler Palmateer at tpalmateer@tennessean.com and on the X platform, formerly Twitter, @tpalmateer83.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ronan O'Connell injury: Clemson football commit back for Page