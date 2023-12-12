Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney expects wide receiver Antonio Williams to play in Gator Bowl

CLEMSON -- Clemson’s wide receiver corps is expected to get a boost in the Gator Bowl.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday that he expects Antonio Williams to be available when the Tigers take on Kentucky in the Dec. 29 game in Jacksonville, Florida.

“He looks great,” Swinney said. “It’s been good to see him bouncing around. Antonio should be able to play.”

Williams, who was the Tigers’ leading receiver and earned Freshman All-America honors two years ago, missed eight games this season because of ankle and foot injuries.

In the four games in which he played, he had 17 receptions for 192 yards with two touchdowns.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound sophomore out of Dutch Fork High School in Irmo had 56 receptions for 604 yards with four touchdowns during his breakout freshman season.

Thanks to a new NCAA rule adopted this year, Williams can play in the Gator Bowl without it counting against his redshirt status for this season.

The return of Williams will be much welcomed by Swinney, who lost wide receiver Beaux Collins to the transfer portal. Collins announced his intent to transfer on Nov. 30 and committed to Notre Dame on Sunday.

Swinney also said that redshirt freshman wide receiver Cole Turner, who missed the remainder of the regular season after tearing three abductor muscles against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 16, is making progress but won’t play in the Gator Bowl.

Turner, the younger brother of former Clemson safety Nolan Turner, played in only three games as a freshman, but posted the team’s lone 100-yard receiving game with three catches for 101 yards in the Tigers’ ACC Championship Game victory against North Carolina.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Antonio Williams expected to give Clemson football boost in Gator Bowl