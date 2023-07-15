Clemson football, coach Dabo Swinney get commitment from defensive back Ashton Hampton

Coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson football on Saturday plucked a standout defensive back from Florida State’s backyard.

Ashton Hampton, a 6-foot-2, 190-pounder out Florida State University Schools in Tallahassee, announced his decision on Saturday.

Hampton visited Clemson on June 2 and left impressed.

“I had an amazing time this weekend at Clemson,” Hampton wrote June 6 on Twitter. “It truly felt like home.”

Hampton, a 3-star prospect, is rated as the No. 109 player in Florida and the No. 89 safety in the nation, according to the 247Sport Composite.

He chose the Tigers over offers from more than 20 schools, including Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Okahoma and Tennessee, among others.

Also a standout basketball player, Hampton is a two-way player in football, doubling as a cornerback and safety as well as a wide receiver. He helped his team to a 14-1 record last season, contributing 35 receptions for 696 yards and nine touchdowns on offense and making 48 tackles with eight pass breakups and an interception on defense.

Hampton is Clemson’s 16th pledge in the 2024 recruiting class and the 10th defensive player in the group. The class, which is ranked 12th nationally, includes two 5-star players, six 4-star athletes and eight 3-star prospects.

He also is the Tigers' fifth player from Florida in the 2024 recruiting cycle and the fourth defensive back.

