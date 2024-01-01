Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney reveals update on Will Shipley's injury status

Clemson running back Will Shipley – and football coach Dabo Swinney – received good news on Sunday when an MRI performed on Shipley’s right knee revealed that surgery will not be required following an injury he suffered late in the Tigers’ Gator Bowl victory against Kentucky on Friday.

Swinney provided an update on Shipley's status Sunday evening.

Shipley was injured after being pushed out of bounds following a 60-yard kickoff return with six minutes remaining in the game. His return set up a 52-yard field goal by Jonathan Weitz four plays later that gave the Tigers a 30-28 lead with 4:20 left.

Clemson went on to win the game 38-35 to cap a 9-4 season that ended with five consecutive victories after a 4-4 start.

“They will do an MRI tomorrow or the next day,” Swinney said following the game. “So we’ll wait and see. Initial reports seem to be encouraging, but you never know until you do the MRI.

“They felt like it was best-case scenario, but we’ll see what the MRI says.”

Turned out, best-case scenario won the day.

Shipley, who remains undecided on his future football plans, finished with 132 all-purpose yards. He two kickoff returns for 94 yards. He also had 11 rushes for 29 yards and two receptions for nine yards.

“That’s Will,” Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik said. “He’ll shock the world when you need him to."

Shipley was Clemson’s second-leading rusher last season behind roommate Phil Mafah with 827 yards and five touchdowns. He has 2,747 yards and 31 touchdowns in his career. Shipley continues to weigh his future options and has said he'll sit down with his family during the break and make a decision on whether to return to Clemson for another season or enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

ATTACK MODE: Clemson football's two-minute drill at Gator Bowl should become standard procedure

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney provides update on Will Shipley injury