Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney updates center Ryan Linthicum's spring game injury

CLEMSON — Clemson football offensive lineman Ryan Linthicum exited Saturday's spring game in the first quarter with an injury.

Linthicum, who is competing for the starting center position, was injured on a run play on the Orange team's third drive. He tried to hobble off the field but went to the ground to be helped by trainers. He eventually limped off the field to go to the medical tent.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said after the game that Linthicum is fine.

"Nobody's brought anything significant to me," Swinney said. "That can change between today and tomorrow, but I think we're OK."

The redshirt junior started alongside Tristan Leigh, Marcus Tate, Collin Sadler and Blake Miller. The Maryland native was replaced by Harris Sewell, who entered Saturday's game eligible to play for both teams.

Linthicum, Sewell and and Trent Howard have been competing for center throughout the spring after four-year starter Will Putnam's eligibility expired.

Linthicum has played 103 offensive snaps over nine career games entering 2024.

