Clemson football can't keep sleepwalking through these games with Florida State in two weeks

CLEMSON — Perhaps it was appropriate that the new Tiger Walk pathway to Memorial Stadium made its highly anticipated debut on Saturday, because the Tigers promptly sleepwalked through the entire first half of their game against Charleston Southern.

The program’s first-ever game against its in-state FCS opponent was supposed to be little more than the first of a couple of early season tune-ups before Florida State comes rolling into Tigertown on Sept. 23.

Instead, it continued to reveal some bothersome shortcomings despite the end result, a 66-17 Clemson victory.

The Tigers, who had three turnovers in a confounding defeat at Duke on Monday, had two more early against Charleston Southern, leading to touchdowns that had Clemson fans squirming in their seats.

Quarterback Cade Klubnik fumbled deep in Clemson territory, leading to a 1-yard scoring run for the Buccaneers, then tossed up a 67-yard pick-six when he was attempting to throw the ball away.

Those miscues, which drew the ire of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, provided the visitors with a 14-7 lead with 2:35 left in the first quarter and prompted frowns of concern among the orange-clad faithful.

Clemson obviously awakened in the second half, rolling to 42 unanswered points and tightening the screws defensively. The second-half explosion alleviated some concerns, but all that good couldn’t completely undo some of those nagging negatives from the first half.

Five turnovers in the first two games is alarming, particularly for a team that will be under the gun to show vast improvement if it hopes to re-enter the College Football Playoff picture.

We should learn a little more about this team next weekend when it steps up to face an FBS opponent in Florida Atlantic (8 p.m. Eastern time, ACCN), then begins plotting for a visit from that Florida team from the Panhandle.

This much is certain: Similar turnovers and negative plays will be illuminated against the Seminoles, who are expected to arrive toting an unblemished record and high national ranking.

One gets the sense that if the Seminoles were watching Clemson’s struggles early on Saturday, they were likely salivating, eager to face a team they haven’t been able to defeat since 2014.

In the meantime, Clemson fans may best be served by purging Saturday’s first half and also removing from memory the 51-14 victory by Florida State in 2013, which was the last time the Seminoles played at Memorial Stadium ranked as highly as they are now.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

