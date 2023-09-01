Clemson football bold predictions for 2023 include offensive first but not by Cade Klubnik

Clemson football kicks off the 2023 season Monday when it takes on Duke at Wallace-Wade Stadium. The Tigers are debuting a new offense with quarterback Cade Klubnik and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, and they hope it will help them improve on last season's 10-3 finish.

Before coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers take on the Blue Devils, beat writer Christina Long and insider Scott Keepfer are making their bold predictions for Clemson's upcoming season.

Clemson will have two 1,000-yard running backs

Will Shipley and Phil Mafah will become the first running back tandem in program history to each rush for 1,000 yards or more in the same season. Shipley had 1,182 yards last season while Mafah added 515 yards. “They’re going to play a ton,” Riley said. “And the goal is to have a ton of productivity out of those guys.”

Clemson loses to FSU, but Tigers win in ACC title game

Florida State gets tested in Week 1 with LSU, but for Clemson, facing the Seminoles is the first big hurdle of the season. A veteran Florida State team might be able to take advantage of a still-getting-started Clemson team early. You could certainly make the opposite case — that Florida State will already be battered having faced a top-tier team early, especially if it loses to LSU, and Clemson can take advantage at home — but Clemson could falter. Assuming the Tigers and Seminoles finish atop the ACC, Clemson will have been tested and learned enough through the rest of its tough conference slate to get revenge and win another ACC Championship.

Garrett Riley will leave Clemson after one season

If Clemson's offense does what it hopes this season, offensive coordinator Garrett Riley will be an even hotter commodity than he was after leading TCU to the national championship game in 2022. He's young, but if he continues his recent track record of elite offenses — No. 9 nationally with the Horned Frogs and in the Top 15 in two years at SMU — his name will come up when the coaching carrousel starts to spin late in the season.

Xavier Thomas won’t miss a single game

Clemson’s sixth-year defensive end, whose career has been dotted by injury and the lingering effects of COVID-19, has missed 20 games over the previous five seasons. But the 6-2, 245-pound Florence native not only will play a full season for the first time since his freshman campaign, but also earn All-ACC honors after leading the league in sacks.

Jake Briningstool will be the ACC's top recieving tight end

Junior tight end Jake Briningstool is taking over as starter after Davis Allen was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams. Riley and tight ends coach Kyle Richardson have indicated the new offense has room to use Briningstool as a receiving threat in space. The ACC has some strong tight ends: former Gamecock Jahiem Bell at Florida State, returning first-team All-ACC tight end Oronde Gadsden III at Syracuse and Bryson Nesbit from UNC, for example. Gadsden, Nesbit and Allen made up three of the top four receiving tight ends in the league last season. If the former four-star Briningstool picks up where Allen left off and gets even more use in the new system, he could vault to the top of the bunch.

Peter Woods will be named a Freshman All-American

Freshmen typically don’t log much playing time, particularly on the defensive line, but Woods is an exception. The 6-foot-2, 315-pounder impressed coaches and teammates alike in the spring, over the summer and again in preseason practice. Said defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin: “He showed up way ahead of a lot of people his age.”

