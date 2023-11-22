Clemson football back in familiar territory - the College Football Playoff rankings

It took a while, but Clemson football is back in familiar territory.

The Tigers, who have won three straight games, made their 2023 debut in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, coming in at No. 24.

Clemson (7-4) will attempt to extend its winning streak to four in a row when the Tigers play at South Carolina (5-6) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network) in Columbia.

Clemson entered the 2023 season ranked ninth in both the US LBM Coaches Poll and the AP preseason polls. The Tigers dropped out of the AP poll following a season-opening loss at Duke on Sept. 4, then fell out of the coaches poll after an overtime loss to Florida State on Sept. 23 and has remained unranked in either poll since.

Clemson has flashed of late, knocking off Notre Dame on Nov. 4 and North Carolina on Saturday. Notre Dame is 19th in the latest CFP rankings while North Carolina is 20th. Tennessee, at No. 21, is the only other four-loss team besides Clemson to be ranked in the latest CFP rankings.

Georgia is ranked No. 1 in the CFP, followed by Ohio State, Michigan, Washington and Florida State rounding out the Top 5. Louisville, which will play Florida State in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte on Dec. 2, is No. 10 in the CFP rankings.

Clemson was No. 7 in the final CFP rankings of 2022, marking the sixth consecutive year that the Tigers were ranked in the Top 20 in the final ranking of the season.

