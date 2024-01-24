Clemson football announces its 2024 schedule

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2024 football schedule on Wednesday evening, unveiling Clemson’s 2024 slate on ACC Huddle: 2024 Football Schedule Release on ACC Network and ESPN2. Clemson will open the season in the national spotlight when the Tigers face Georgia in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Aflac Kickoff Game on Saturday, Aug. 31.

In addition to the marquee non-conference tilt in Atlanta, Clemson’s 2024 schedule will once again feature a full seven-game home slate in Death Valley and four road games against ACC opponents.

Clemson’s full 2024 schedule is included below.

2024 Clemson Football Schedule:

(Home games BOLDED; all games on Saturdays)

Aug. 31: vs. Georgia (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta)

Sept. 7: vs. APPALACHIAN STATE

Sept. 14: Open Date

Sept. 21: vs. NC STATE

Sept. 28: vs. STANFORD

Oct. 5: at Florida State

Oct. 12: at Wake Forest

Oct. 19: vs. VIRGINIA

Oct. 26: Open Date

Nov. 2: vs. LOUISVILLE

Nov. 9: at Virginia Tech

Nov. 16: at Pitt

Nov. 23: vs. THE CITADEL

Nov. 30: vs. SOUTH CAROLINA

The team plans to hold its annual Spring Game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 6. Gameday designations for the 2024 season will be announced at a later date.

In order to receive the 2024 online football season ticket and parking application, all IPTAY donors must pledge and complete 50 percent of their IPTAY 2024 donation by Thursday, Feb. 15 at ClemsonTigers.com/IPTAY. IPTAY donors who have completed at least 50 percent of their pledge can request football season tickets and parking in early spring.

More information on ticketing for the 2024 Clemson Football season will be available at ClemsonTigers.com/Tickets or by calling 1-800-CLEMSON. Fans can also gear up for the 2024 football season online at the Clemson Tigers Store.

GAME-BY-GAME

AUG. 31 • VS. GEORGIA • MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM, ATLANTA, GA.

For the second time in three years, Clemson will open a season in the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons when the Tigers face the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Aug. 31. Clemson defeated Georgia Tech, 41-10, in its last visit to the facility to open 2022. The Tigers will attempt to earn their first win against Georgia since 2013 in a matchup of regional rivals that have accounted for four of the last eight national championships. In the series’ 17 installments since 1980, the winner of this contest went on to win the national championship three times.

SEPT. 7 • VS. APPALACHIAN STATE • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

Clemson will host its home opener on Saturday, Sept. 7, when the Tigers welcome the Appalachian State Mountaineers to Memorial Stadium. Clemson is 98-17-8 in home openers all-time, including home opener wins against the boys from Boone in 1984, 1991 and 1997. The Tigers are 5-0 all-time against App State, including most recently a 41-10 win against Scott Satterfield’s Mountaineers in 2015.

SEPT. 21 • VS. NC STATE • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

After a road loss in Raleigh last year, Clemson will attempt to extend its home dominance over NC State on Saturday, Sept. 21, when the Tigers host the Wolfpack at Memorial Stadium following an open date the prior Saturday. A win would extend Clemson’s home winning streak against the Wolfpack in Death Valley to 10 games, which would be the eighth home winning streak of 10 or more games against a single opponent in school history. The game will feature the winningest coaches in each program’s history. Dabo Swinney is 8-2 all-time against Dave Doeren, Swinney’s second-highest winning percentage against a head coach against whom he’s coached at least 10 games (10-0 vs. Dave Clawson).

SEPT. 28 • VS. STANFORD • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

Clemson and Stanford will meet as ACC counterparts for the first time on Saturday, Sept. 28, when the Cardinal make their Death Valley debut. Clemson won the only meeting between the two programs to date, a 1986 Gator Bowl victory when Danny Ford’s Tigers ran out to a 27-0 halftime lead and held on for a 27-21 win against Jack Elway’s 20th-ranked Stanford squad. Of the ACC’s newest trio of programs, Stanford is the only new addition slated to face Clemson in 2024. Stanford will become only the second team from California ever to play in Death Valley, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer George Allen’s Long Beach State squad that lost to Clemson 59-0 in the 1990 season opener.

OCT. 5 • AT FLORIDA STATE • DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM, TALLAHASSEE, FLA.

Clemson will face Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 5, the programs’ first meeting since Clemson’s heartbreaking overtime loss to the Seminoles last September. Though Clemson is 7-1 in its last eight meetings with Florida State including wins in each of the last three games in Tallahassee, the Seminoles are the last team to have defeated Clemson in back-to-back years, doing so in a three-year span from 2012-14. Clemson is 21-9 under Dabo Swinney when it faces opponents against which it lost its most recent meeting in the series.

OCT. 12 • AT WAKE FOREST • ALLEGACY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION STADIUM, WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.

Dabo Swinney’s perfect record against Wake Forest will again be on the line when the Tigers travel to Winston-Salem, N.C., to face the Demon Deacons on Saturday, Oct. 12. With a win against Wake Forest last year, Swinney became the first FBS head coach on record in Stats Perform’s data set back to 1996 to win the first 15 games in a series against a single FBS opponent. A 16th consecutive win by Clemson in the series would represent Clemson’s fourth-longest winning streak against a single opponent in school history.

OCT. 19 • VS. VIRGINIA • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

One of Clemson’s native sons will return home on Saturday, Oct. 19, when Clemson is slated to face the Virginia Cavaliers under the guidance of Virginia Head Coach Tony Elliott. Elliott was a wide receiver at Clemson from 1999-2003 and was a team captain of the 2003 squad for which Dabo Swinney served as Elliott’s position coach in Swinney’s first year at Clemson. Elliott later served 11 years as an assistant coach at Clemson from 2011-21, helping the Tigers to a 130-21 record in his tenure. Clemson is 27-22-2 all-time against opposing head coaches who were previously Clemson head coaches or assistants; it will be Clemson’s first such contest since defeating former Clemson graduate assistant Gene Chizik’s Auburn squad in the 2012 season opener.

NOV. 2 • VS. LOUISVILLE • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

A year after Louisville made its first ACC Championship Game appearance in its history, Clemson will attempt to preclude the Cardinals from earning their first win against the Tigers when Clemson hosts Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 2. Clemson is 8-0 all-time against Louisville with all eight meetings coming since the Cardinals joined the ACC in 2014, including most recently a 31-16 win at Memorial Stadium in 2022.

NOV. 9 • AT VIRGINIA TECH • LANE STADIUM, BLACKSBURG, VA.

Clemson will make its first trip to Virginia Tech since the pandemic-impacted 2020 season — and its first to a fully charged Lane Stadium atmosphere since 2017 — when the Tigers face the Hokies on Saturday, Nov. 9. Dabo Swinney is 6-0 all-time against the Hokies, including a 3-0 mark against both Frank Beamer and Justin Fuente in advance of his first meeting with current Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry. Clemson is 8-2 all-time at Lane Stadium since the facility opened in 1965 and has won its last three games there by an average of 23.0 points per game.

NOV. 16 • AT PITT • ACRISURE STADIUM, PITTSBURGH, PA.

Clemson will play in the city of Pittsburgh for only the third time in school history on Saturday, Nov. 16, when the Tigers face the Pitt Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Prior to Clemson’s road game at Pitt in 2021, the program’s only other trip to the Steel City came in 1947 in a 34-13 win by Frank Howard’s Tigers against Duquesne at Forbes Field. A Clemson win in 2024 would even the all-time series record between the two programs at 3-3.

NOV. 23 • VS. THE CITADEL • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

Clemson will face The Citadel at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23 in the programs’ first meeting since a 49-0 shutout win by Clemson in 2020. Clemson is 39-0 against FCS opponents since Division I split in 1978, winning 38 of the 39 games by double digits. The game is part of Clemson’s annual non-conference scheduling philosophy of facing two Power Five conference opponents, a Group of Five conference opponent and an in-state Football Championship Subdivision squad.

NOV. 30 • VS. SOUTH CAROLINA • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, Clemson will host the 121st installment of its arch rivalry with South Carolina at Memorial Stadium. Clemson is 73-43-4 all-time against South Carolina, including a 19-11-1 mark against the Gamecocks at home since the rivalry transitioned to a home-and-home format in 1960. Clemson has won eight of the series’ last nine games and has outscored South Carolina by an average of 21.1 points per game in that span.

-Via Clemson Athletic Communications

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire