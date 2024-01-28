Clemson football adds Brayden Jacobs, second offensive lineman to 2025 recruiting class

Clemson football’s solid start to its 2025 recruiting class got even better on Sunday when four-star offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs committed to the Tigers.

Jacobs made the announcement via X, formerly known as Twitter.

A 6-foot-7, 310-pounder from Buford (Georgia.) High, Jacobs is Clemson’s ninth commitment to coach Dabo Swinney for the 2025 class, which is now ranked No. 3 nationally behind Notre Dame and LSU.

Jacobs’ father, Brandon Jacobs, played college ball at Auburn and Southern Illinois before playing in the NFL for nine seasons with the Giants, Patriots and 49ers.

Jacobs is rated as the No. 17 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 24 overall prospect among players of all positions in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports Composite.

He selected Clemson over offers from at least 27 other programs, including Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Miami, NC State, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas, among others.

Jacobs is Clemson’s second commitment from the state of Georgia in the 2025 class and the second offensive lineman, joining four-star Easton Ware of Lynchburg, Virginia.

