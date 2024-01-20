Clemson Football’s 2024 Recruiting Class
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff did a phenomenal job with their 2023 recruiting class and look to strike the same magic they did in 2023 with their 2024 class.
The 2024 class looks great on paper, and it looks like the class wrapped things up yesterday. The Tigers added two preferred walk-ons in wide receivers Parker Fulghum and Clark Sanderson, adding depth at wide receiver behind the two studs they have already in this class.
With these additions, we have a clean, full look at what Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class looks like as the program prepares for the 2024 season. Below is a look at each recruit in the Tigers’ 2024 class and where they are ranked in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Sammy Brown
Welcome to the family, @SammyBrown_!#ALLIN24
Position: Linebacker
From: Jefferson, Georgia
247 Composite Rankings: No.2 LB, No.16 overall
Bryant Wesco
Welcome to the family, @BryantWesco19!#ALLIN24
Position: Wide Receiver
From: Tallahassee, Florida
247 Composite Rankings: No.6 WR, No.21 overall
T.J. Moore
Welcome to the family, @TJMoore305!#ALLIN24
Position: Wide Receiver
From: Tampa, Florida
247 Composite Rankings: No.18 WR, No.89 overall
Corian Gipson
Welcome to the family, @CorianGipson!#ALLIN24
Position: Cornerback
From: Tallahassee, Florida
247 Composite Rankings: No.6 CB, No.75 overall
Christian Bentancur
Welcome to the family, @CBentancur18!#ALLIN24
Position: Tight End
From: Tallahassee, Florida
247 Composite Rankings: No.7 TE, No.77 overall
Ricardo Jones
Welcome to the family, @RicardoJones05!#ALLIN24
Position: Safety
From: Warner Robins, Georgia
247 Composite Rankings: No.12 S, No.147 overall
Darien Mayo
Welcome to the family, @TheDCMayo!#ALLIN24
Position: Defensive Line
From: Olney, Maryland
247 Composite Rankings: No.24 DL, No.159 overall
Tavoy Feagin
Welcome to the family, @feagin_tavoy!#ALLIN24
Position: Cornerback / Safety
From: Tampa, Florida
247 Composite Rankings: No.21 CB, No.275 overall
Noah Dixon
Welcome to the family, @NoahDixon206!#ALLIN24
Position: Safety
From: Lagrange, Georgia
247 Composite Rankings: No.30 S, No.283 overall
Hevin Brown-Shuler
Welcome to the family, @HevyDutyBS!#ALLIN24
Position: Defensive Line
From: Atlanta, Georgia
247 Composite Rankings: No.35 DL, No.291 overall
David Eziomume
Welcome to the family, @EziomumeDaee!#ALLIN24
Position: Running Back
From: Tampa, Florida
247 Composite Rankings: No.26 RB, No.352 overall
Elyjah Thurmon
Welcome to the family, @BigThurm58!#ALLIN24
Position: IOL
From: Hinesville, Georgia
247 Composite Rankings: No.25 IOL, No.376 overall
Champ Thompson
Welcome to the family, @iam_champ7!#ALLIN24
Position: Defensive Line
From: Atlanta, Georgia
247 Composite Rankings: No.53 DL, No.459 overall
Ronan O'Connell
Welcome to the family, @RonanOConnell72!#ALLIN24
Position: IOL
From: Franklin, Tennessee
247 Composite Rankings: No.39 IOL, No.567 overall
Adam Kissayi
Welcome to the family, @Adam_Kissayi!#ALLIN24
Position: Edge
From: Palm Bay, Florida
247 Composite Rankings: No.39 Edge, No.587 overall
Ashton Hampton
Welcome to the family, @A2hton_!#ALLIN24
Position: Safety
From: Tallahassee, Florida
247 Composite Rankings: No.61 S, No.606 overall
Mason Wade
Welcome to the family, @_MasonWade!#ALLIN24
Position: OT
From: Purcellville, Virginia
247 Composite Rankings: No.55 OT, No.735 overall
Drew Woodaz
Welcome to the family, @DrewWoodaz!#ALLIN24
Position: Linebacker
From: Tampa, Florida
247 Composite Rankings: No.96 LB, No.1124 overall
CJ Kubah-Taylor
Welcome to the family, @CJKubahTaylor!#ALLIN24
Position: Linebacker
From: Olney, Maryland
247 Composite Rankings: No.117 LB, No.1353 overall
Watson Young
Welcome to the family, @WatsonYoung5!#ALLIN24
Position: IOL
From: Central, South Carolina
247 Composite Rankings: No.124 IOL, No.1571 overall
Joe Wilkinson
Welcome to the family, @BeastJoe22!#ALLIN24
Position: Safety
From: Rome, Georgia
247 Composite Rankings: No.177 S, No.1841 overall
Nolan Hauser
Welcome to the family, @nolanhauser!#ALLIN24
Position: Kicker
From: Cornelius, North Carolina
247 Composite Rankings: No.3 K, No.2343 overall
Parker Fulghum
Position: Wide Receiver
From: Shreveport, LA
247 Composite Rankings: –
Clark Sanderson
— Clark Sanderson (@_ClarkSanderson) January 19, 2024
Position: Wide Receiver
From: Birmingham, Alabama
247 Composite Rankings: –