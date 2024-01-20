Clemson Football’s 2024 Recruiting Class

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff did a phenomenal job with their 2023 recruiting class and look to strike the same magic they did in 2023 with their 2024 class.

The 2024 class looks great on paper, and it looks like the class wrapped things up yesterday. The Tigers added two preferred walk-ons in wide receivers Parker Fulghum and Clark Sanderson, adding depth at wide receiver behind the two studs they have already in this class.

With these additions, we have a clean, full look at what Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class looks like as the program prepares for the 2024 season. Below is a look at each recruit in the Tigers’ 2024 class and where they are ranked in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Sammy Brown

If you gotta block this guy, good luck. Welcome to the family, @SammyBrown_!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/f2RfQPjY8G — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023

Position: Linebacker

From: Jefferson, Georgia

247 Composite Rankings: No.2 LB, No.16 overall

Bryant Wesco

Position: Wide Receiver

From: Tallahassee, Florida

247 Composite Rankings: No.6 WR, No.21 overall

T.J. Moore

Headed to us from the sunshine state. Welcome to the family, @TJMoore305!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/KKnykYgrXS — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023

Position: Wide Receiver

From: Tampa, Florida

247 Composite Rankings: No.18 WR, No.89 overall

Corian Gipson

Position: Cornerback

From: Tallahassee, Florida

247 Composite Rankings: No.6 CB, No.75 overall

Christian Bentancur

Position: Tight End

From: Tallahassee, Florida

247 Composite Rankings: No.7 TE, No.77 overall

Ricardo Jones

Position: Safety

From: Warner Robins, Georgia

247 Composite Rankings: No.12 S, No.147 overall

Darien Mayo

Position: Defensive Line

From: Olney, Maryland

247 Composite Rankings: No.24 DL, No.159 overall

Tavoy Feagin

Position: Cornerback / Safety

From: Tampa, Florida

247 Composite Rankings: No.21 CB, No.275 overall

Noah Dixon

Coming in from the state of Georgia. Welcome to the family, @NoahDixon206!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/VSPGsuHZed — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023

Position: Safety

From: Lagrange, Georgia

247 Composite Rankings: No.30 S, No.283 overall

Hevin Brown-Shuler

Position: Defensive Line

From: Atlanta, Georgia

247 Composite Rankings: No.35 DL, No.291 overall

David Eziomume

Position: Running Back

From: Tampa, Florida

247 Composite Rankings: No.26 RB, No.352 overall

Elyjah Thurmon

Position: IOL

From: Hinesville, Georgia

247 Composite Rankings: No.25 IOL, No.376 overall

Champ Thompson

Position: Defensive Line

From: Atlanta, Georgia

247 Composite Rankings: No.53 DL, No.459 overall

Ronan O'Connell

Squad just got a whole lot bigger. Welcome to the family, @RonanOConnell72!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/ZlLVO9yT7i — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023

Position: IOL

From: Franklin, Tennessee

247 Composite Rankings: No.39 IOL, No.567 overall

Adam Kissayi

Position: Edge

From: Palm Bay, Florida

247 Composite Rankings: No.39 Edge, No.587 overall

Ashton Hampton

Position: Safety

From: Tallahassee, Florida

247 Composite Rankings: No.61 S, No.606 overall

Mason Wade

Position: OT

From: Purcellville, Virginia

247 Composite Rankings: No.55 OT, No.735 overall

Drew Woodaz

Position: Linebacker

From: Tampa, Florida

247 Composite Rankings: No.96 LB, No.1124 overall

CJ Kubah-Taylor

Position: Linebacker

From: Olney, Maryland

247 Composite Rankings: No.117 LB, No.1353 overall

Watson Young

Position: IOL

From: Central, South Carolina

247 Composite Rankings: No.124 IOL, No.1571 overall

Joe Wilkinson

Position: Safety

From: Rome, Georgia

247 Composite Rankings: No.177 S, No.1841 overall

Nolan Hauser

Position: Kicker

From: Cornelius, North Carolina

247 Composite Rankings: No.3 K, No.2343 overall

Parker Fulghum

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2ScG1ru8pN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Position: Wide Receiver

From: Shreveport, LA

247 Composite Rankings: –

Clark Sanderson

Position: Wide Receiver

From: Birmingham, Alabama

247 Composite Rankings: –

