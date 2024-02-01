Clemson Football’s 2024 Recruiting Class After Final 247Sports Player Rankings
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching crew continue their remarkable work, aiming to replicate the success of their 2023 recruiting triumphs with the incoming 2024 class.
The 2024 prospects showcase promise on paper, with the class finalizing its roster just yesterday. Clemson secured commitments from two preferred walk-ons, Parker Fulghum and Clark Sanderson, providing depth at wide receiver to complement the standout talents already secured.
With these latest additions, Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class stands complete and primed for the upcoming season. Below, we delve into the roster, highlighting each recruit’s placement in the final 247Sports Composite Rankings as Clemson gears up for the challenges of the 2024 campaign.
Sammy Brown
If you gotta block this guy, good luck.
Welcome to the family, @SammyBrown_!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/f2RfQPjY8G
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Linebacker
From: Jefferson, Georgia
247 Composite Rankings: No.2 LB, No.19 overall
Bryant Wesco
Let's make it official, shall we.
Welcome to the family, @BryantWesco19!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/wdkMBgtMxM
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Wide Receiver
From: Tallahassee, Florida
247 Composite Rankings: No.13 WR, No.48 overall
T.J. Moore
Headed to us from the sunshine state.
Welcome to the family, @TJMoore305!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/KKnykYgrXS
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Wide Receiver
From: Tampa, Florida
247 Composite Rankings: No.5 WR, No.23overall
Corian Gipson
Right out of Fort Worth, TX.
Welcome to the family, @CorianGipson!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/SQ5uMX29jt
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Cornerback
From: Tallahassee, Florida
247 Composite Rankings: No.10 CB, No.79 overall
Christian Bentancur
Coming to us from Illinois.
Welcome to the family, @CBentancur18!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/vj4PksUHdR
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Tight End
From: Tallahassee, Florida
247 Composite Rankings: No.6 TE, No.74 overall
Ricardo Jones
The squad just got better.
Welcome to the family, @RicardoJones05!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/3ZnfmMI3FU
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Safety
From: Warner Robins, Georgia
247 Composite Rankings: No.10 S, No.152 overall
Darien Mayo
Pen to paper ✍️
Welcome to the family, @TheDCMayo!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/YGNY9Ayiak
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Defensive Line
From: Olney, Maryland
247 Composite Rankings: No.25 DL, No.168 overall
Tavoy Feagin
From Tampa, FL to Clemson, SC.
Welcome to the family, @feagin_tavoy!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/3V1zSKuhep
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Cornerback / Safety
From: Tampa, Florida
247 Composite Rankings: No.24 CB, No.274 overall
Noah Dixon
Coming in from the state of Georgia.
Welcome to the family, @NoahDixon206!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/VSPGsuHZed
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Safety
From: Lagrange, Georgia
247 Composite Rankings: No.26 S, No.287 overall
Hevin Brown-Shuler
Another beast in the trenches.
Welcome to the family, @HevyDutyBS!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/QjjhBGfdL8
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Defensive Line
From: Atlanta, Georgia
247 Composite Rankings: No.37 DL, No.298 overall
David Eziomume
Eazy E in the building.
Welcome to the family, @EziomumeDaee!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/T2w4PnUjLk
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Running Back
From: Tampa, Florida
247 Composite Rankings: No.23 RB, No.330 overall
Elyjah Thurmon
Bigger in the trenches 💪
Welcome to the family, @BigThurm58!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/wogAfIqkEP
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: IOL
From: Hinesville, Georgia
247 Composite Rankings: No.10 IOL, No.199 overall
Champ Thompson
Officially official.
Welcome to the family, @iam_champ7!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/ar39o8tPEC
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Defensive Line
From: Atlanta, Georgia
247 Composite Rankings: No.55 DL, No.470 overal
Ronan O'Connell
Squad just got a whole lot bigger.
Welcome to the family, @RonanOConnell72!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/ZlLVO9yT7i
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: IOL
From: Franklin, Tennessee
247 Composite Rankings: No.42 IOL, No.586 overall
Adam Kissayi
The squad keeps growing!
Welcome to the family, @Adam_Kissayi!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/h0uRJvt82W
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Edge
From: Palm Bay, Florida
247 Composite Rankings: No.42 Edge, No.666 overall
Ashton Hampton
Another one from the sunshine state!
Welcome to the family, @A2hton_!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/RfAmxIDWBi
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Safety
From: Tallahassee, Florida
247 Composite Rankings: No.57 S, No.621 overall
Mason Wade
Trench work 😤
Welcome to the family, @_MasonWade!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/aMXL4bGN5X
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: OT
From: Purcellville, Virginia
247 Composite Rankings: No.55 OT, No.741 overall
Drew Woodaz
Family ties 🤝
Welcome to the family, @DrewWoodaz!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/7DJ7ilh5He
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Linebacker
From: Tampa, Florida
247 Composite Rankings: No.96 LB, No.1126 overall
CJ Kubah-Taylor
Keep 'em comin.
Welcome to the family, @CJKubahTaylor!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/fF9hM9fb4x
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Linebacker
From: Olney, Maryland
247 Composite Rankings: No.117 LB, No.1358 overall
Watson Young
From right here in Clemson, SC.
Welcome to the family, @WatsonYoung5!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/zTHIBjNJY8
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: IOL
From: Central, South Carolina
247 Composite Rankings: No.125 IOL, No.1580 overall
Joe Wilkinson
Another one.
Welcome to the family, @BeastJoe22!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/NVHCtIo3v0
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Safety
From: Rome, Georgia
247 Composite Rankings: No.174 S, No.1846 overall
Nolan Hauser
Mr. Automatic.
Welcome to the family, @nolanhauser!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/5vQ1OpP8gw
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
Position: Kicker
From: Cornelius, North Carolina
247 Composite Rankings: No.4 K, No.2142 overall
Parker Fulghum
https://www.instagram.com/p/C2ScG1ru8pN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Position: Wide Receiver
From: Shreveport, LA
247 Composite Rankings: –
Clark Sanderson
Committed 🐅@RecruitMtnBrook @YeagerSpartanFB @CoachEasley_ @MrJakeCollins @MtnBrookFTBL @ClemsonFB @Coach_Grisham pic.twitter.com/4y2ldUNHUw
— Clark Sanderson (@_ClarkSanderson) January 19, 2024
Position: Wide Receiver
From: Birmingham, Alabama
247 Composite Rankings: –