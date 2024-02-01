Clemson Football’s 2024 Recruiting Class After Final 247Sports Player Rankings

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching crew continue their remarkable work, aiming to replicate the success of their 2023 recruiting triumphs with the incoming 2024 class.

The 2024 prospects showcase promise on paper, with the class finalizing its roster just yesterday. Clemson secured commitments from two preferred walk-ons, Parker Fulghum and Clark Sanderson, providing depth at wide receiver to complement the standout talents already secured.

With these latest additions, Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class stands complete and primed for the upcoming season. Below, we delve into the roster, highlighting each recruit’s placement in the final 247Sports Composite Rankings as Clemson gears up for the challenges of the 2024 campaign.

Position: Linebacker

From: Jefferson, Georgia

247 Composite Rankings: No.2 LB, No.19 overall

Bryant Wesco

Position: Wide Receiver

From: Tallahassee, Florida

247 Composite Rankings: No.13 WR, No.48 overall

T.J. Moore

Position: Wide Receiver

From: Tampa, Florida

247 Composite Rankings: No.5 WR, No.23overall

Corian Gipson

Position: Cornerback

From: Tallahassee, Florida

247 Composite Rankings: No.10 CB, No.79 overall

Christian Bentancur

Position: Tight End

From: Tallahassee, Florida

247 Composite Rankings: No.6 TE, No.74 overall

Ricardo Jones

Position: Safety

From: Warner Robins, Georgia

247 Composite Rankings: No.10 S, No.152 overall

Darien Mayo

Position: Defensive Line

From: Olney, Maryland

247 Composite Rankings: No.25 DL, No.168 overall

Tavoy Feagin

Position: Cornerback / Safety

From: Tampa, Florida

247 Composite Rankings: No.24 CB, No.274 overall

Noah Dixon

Position: Safety

From: Lagrange, Georgia

247 Composite Rankings: No.26 S, No.287 overall

Hevin Brown-Shuler

Position: Defensive Line

From: Atlanta, Georgia

247 Composite Rankings: No.37 DL, No.298 overall

David Eziomume

Position: Running Back

From: Tampa, Florida

247 Composite Rankings: No.23 RB, No.330 overall

Elyjah Thurmon

Position: IOL

From: Hinesville, Georgia

247 Composite Rankings: No.10 IOL, No.199 overall

Champ Thompson

Position: Defensive Line

From: Atlanta, Georgia

247 Composite Rankings: No.55 DL, No.470 overal

Ronan O'Connell

Position: IOL

From: Franklin, Tennessee

247 Composite Rankings: No.42 IOL, No.586 overall

Adam Kissayi

Position: Edge

From: Palm Bay, Florida

247 Composite Rankings: No.42 Edge, No.666 overall

Ashton Hampton

Position: Safety

From: Tallahassee, Florida

247 Composite Rankings: No.57 S, No.621 overall

Mason Wade

Position: OT

From: Purcellville, Virginia

247 Composite Rankings: No.55 OT, No.741 overall

Drew Woodaz

Position: Linebacker

From: Tampa, Florida

247 Composite Rankings: No.96 LB, No.1126 overall

CJ Kubah-Taylor

Position: Linebacker

From: Olney, Maryland

247 Composite Rankings: No.117 LB, No.1358 overall

Watson Young

Position: IOL

From: Central, South Carolina

247 Composite Rankings: No.125 IOL, No.1580 overall

Joe Wilkinson

Position: Safety

From: Rome, Georgia

247 Composite Rankings: No.174 S, No.1846 overall

Nolan Hauser

Position: Kicker

From: Cornelius, North Carolina

247 Composite Rankings: No.4 K, No.2142 overall

Parker Fulghum

Position: Wide Receiver

From: Shreveport, LA

247 Composite Rankings: –

Clark Sanderson

Position: Wide Receiver

From: Birmingham, Alabama

247 Composite Rankings: –

