Clemson football 2023 transfer portal tracker

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers finished the regular season with an 8-4 (4-4 ACC) record, performing well but also below expectations as the offense failed to keep up with the high level of play from the defense.

We head into the conference championship and bowl season with the regular season over. However, it is more than just that, as it is also the beginning of transfer portal season. All across the country, players are entering their names in the transfer portal as they look for new opportunities at different programs. Clemson is no different than others, as multiple Tigers have entered their name into the portal as their time with the program has come to an end.

To keep you updated, below is our transfer portal tracker with every Tiger who has entered the portal so far. We will update accordingly as more news continues.

Hunter Helms - Quarterback

Mitchell Mayes - Offensive Line

Beaux Collins - Wide Receiver

Sage Ennis - Tight End

Toriano Pride Jr. - Cornerback

🌙 Overnight…Clemson DB Toriano Pride plans to enter the Transfer Portal pic.twitter.com/9Rz4dgRaY4 — Clemson Sports (@ClemsonSports) December 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire