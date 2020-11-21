Clemson-Florida State off after Tiger player tests positive for COVID-19

Barry Werner
There have been cancelations and postponements on the college schedule weekly. This is a first, though. Clemson traveled to Tallahassee for its game Saturday against Florida State and found out it was postponed after a Tiger player tested positive for COVID-19.

The unnamed player — a backup offensive lineman — correctly caused concern among the Seminole athletic brass that playing could spread the coronavirus among its team.

Star Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, ready to return from his own bout with COVID-19, tweeted disappointment.

The postponement follows this morning’s game conference call at which time both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game. Both teams continue to adhere to the minimum outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference), played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates.

 

