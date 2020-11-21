Clemson-Florida State off after Tiger player tests positive for COVID-19

There have been cancelations and postponements on the college schedule weekly. This is a first, though. Clemson traveled to Tallahassee for its game Saturday against Florida State and found out it was postponed after a Tiger player tested positive for COVID-19.

The unnamed player — a backup offensive lineman — correctly caused concern among the Seminole athletic brass that playing could spread the coronavirus among its team.

SOURCES: A Clemson back-up offensive lineman tested positive for COVID-19 from a test taken Friday. They received the results after Clemson landed in Tallahassee. The player traveled with the team. FSU officials weren’t comfortable playing because of potential spread. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 21, 2020

Source: FSU officials were also concerned about the messaging to their own players, both about health and safety and looking hypocritical. FSU has upheld stringent standards, including not letting players go home for break. FSU's last positive was coach Mike Norvell in Sept. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 21, 2020

Source: The issue that FSU medical officials had with Clemson’s positive test is that the offensive lineman practiced while symptomatic this week. (He had been testing negative.) After he did test positive from the Friday test, there was concern he’d been contagious. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 21, 2020

Star Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, ready to return from his own bout with COVID-19, tweeted disappointment.

Trevor Lawrence reacts to the postponement of Clemson-Florida State. pic.twitter.com/g7grQAfqca — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 21, 2020