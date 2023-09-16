Clemson-Florida State betting odds, opening line: Seminoles favored in Death Valley Sept. 23

Clemson football's biggest test so far in the 2023 college football season comes on Sept. 23 when it hosts Florida State (noon Eastern, ABC) at Memorial Stadium.

Clemson has won four straight games against the Seminoles in Death Valley and seven overall, which is the longest Clemson winning streak in the series all time.

But the Week 1 results flipped the expectations for each program. The Seminoles throttled LSU in the second half of their 45-24 win on Sept. 3. Clemson turned the ball over twice inside the Duke 10-yard line and missed two field goals in a 28-7 loss on Sept. 4 in Durham, North Carolina.

Since then, No. 3 FSU has been the betting favorite to win the ACC. No. 22 Clemson will be attempting to avoid a 0-2 conference start for the first time since 2010.

Both teams play games on Saturday, with Clemson hosting FAU and Florida State traveling to Boston College. Ahead of those games, here's an initial look at the odds for the Sept. 23 showdown:

Clemson vs. Florida State opening line, betting odds

Betting odds from FanDuel via The Action Network as of Friday, Sept. 15

Spread: Florida State -3

Over/under: Not released

Money line: Florida State -170, Clemson +140

What channel is Clemson vs. Florida State on Sept. 23?

TV channel: ABC

Stream: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available)

Clemson will host Florida State at noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 23 in Death Valley, with the game televised on ABC. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

