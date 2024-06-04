Clemson, Florida NCAA baseball Super Regional schedule and ticket information released
Saturday, June 8
Game 1: Clemson vs. Florida – 2 p.m.
Sunday, June 9
Game 2: Florida vs. Clemson – 2:30 p.m.
Monday, June 10
Game 3 (If Necessary) – TBD
Tickets
All-session tickets for the Clemson Super Regional are sold out.
There will be extremely limited tickets available for walk up customers at the DKS ticket offices beginning 90 minutes prior to each game.
All tickets are mobile, as fans should download tickets to their mobile devices prior to arriving to Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Fans are encouraged to visit the Clemson Ticketing Guide available HERE to get answers to any ticketing questions prior to arriving to Doug Kingsmore Stadium including a general overview of to manage their tickets, how to add their tickets to their mobile wallet prior to each game, how to transfer tickets if they are unable to attend a game and more.
Parking/Traffic
All parking lots surrounding Doug Kingsmore Stadium are free and open, with the exception of the ADA parking (for fans with a state-issued placard) at the home plate lot and the lot outside the left-field gate. Click HERE for the stadium and parking lot diagram.
Clear Bag Policy
Clear bags are required for entry into Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Click HERE for approved items
Additional Information
For a comprehensive list of useful information resources on ClemsonTigers.com, click HERE.
