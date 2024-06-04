Clemson, Florida NCAA baseball Super Regional schedule and ticket information released

There will be extremely limited tickets available for walk up customers at the DKS ticket offices beginning 90 minutes prior to each game.

Fans are encouraged to visit the Clemson Ticketing Guide available HERE to get answers to any ticketing questions prior to arriving to Doug Kingsmore Stadium including a general overview of to manage their tickets, how to add their tickets to their mobile wallet prior to each game, how to transfer tickets if they are unable to attend a game and more.