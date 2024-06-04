Advertisement

Clemson, Florida NCAA baseball Super Regional schedule and ticket information released

brendan robertson
·1 min read

SUPER REGIONAL SCHEDULE + LINKS

Saturday, June 8

Game 1: Clemson vs. Florida – 2 p.m.
ESPN | LIVE STATS | BOX SCORE (PDF) | TICKETS

Sunday, June 9

Game 2: Florida vs. Clemson – 2:30 p.m.
ESPN | LIVE STATS | BOX SCORE (PDF) | TICKETS

Monday, June 10

Game 3 (If Necessary) – TBD
WATCH (TBD) | LIVE STATS | BOX SCORE (PDF)

GAMEDAY INFO

Tickets

  • All-session tickets for the Clemson Super Regional are sold out.

  • There will be extremely limited tickets available for walk up customers at the DKS ticket offices beginning 90 minutes prior to each game.

  • All tickets are mobile, as fans should download tickets to their mobile devices prior to arriving to Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

  • Fans are encouraged to visit the Clemson Ticketing Guide available HERE to get answers to any ticketing questions prior to arriving to Doug Kingsmore Stadium including a general overview of to manage their tickets, how to add their tickets to their mobile wallet prior to each game, how to transfer tickets if they are unable to attend a game and more.

Parking/Traffic

  • All parking lots surrounding Doug Kingsmore Stadium are free and open, with the exception of the ADA parking (for fans with a state-issued placard) at the home plate lot and the lot outside the left-field gate. Click HERE for the stadium and parking lot diagram.

Clear Bag Policy

  • Clear bags are required for entry into Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Click HERE for approved items

Additional Information

  • For a comprehensive list of useful information resources on ClemsonTigers.com, click HERE.

COURTESY CLEMSON ATHLETICS

