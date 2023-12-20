Clemson flips ACC offensive line commit Mason Wade to the Tigers

Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff are off to a hot start on early signing day, completing a flip of an ACC offensive line commit.

2024 three-star offensive lineman Mason Wade has committed to Clemson after committing to Duke in June. The Tigers got Wade on an official visit last Thursday, and he must have been impressed with what he saw as he is now a Tigers.

Wade, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect, is the No. 56 offensive tackle and No. 725 overall recruit in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Another big signing for the Tigers, Clemson has added much-needed depth and potential to their offensive line with this signing.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire