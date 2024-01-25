Clemson’s five biggest games of the 2024 schedule

Clemson players, coaches and fans alike have known which teams would be on the Tigers’ 2024 schedule for some time now.

Now that the ACC has released its 2024 football schedule in full, we know the exact dates the team will face each of their conference rivals.

2024 Clemson Football Schedule:

(Home games BOLDED; all games on Saturdays)

Aug. 31: vs. Georgia (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta)

Sept. 7: vs. APPALACHIAN STATE

Sept. 14: Open Date

Sept. 21: vs. NC STATE

Sept. 28: vs. STANFORD

Oct. 5: at Florida State

Oct. 12: at Wake Forest

Oct. 19: vs. VIRGINIA

Oct. 26: Open Date

Nov. 2: vs. LOUISVILLE

Nov. 9: at Virginia Tech

Nov. 16: at Pitt

Nov. 23: vs. THE CITADEL

Nov. 30: vs. SOUTH CAROLINA

In no particular order, here’s an early look at the five biggest games on the 2024 schedule. Kickoff times are yet to be determined.

South Carolina Gamecocks -- November 30 (Clemson Memorial Stadium)

Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Khalil Barnes (36) runs down South Carolina quarterback Colten Gauthier (4) during the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Clemson won 16-7. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s start with the obvious. The in-state rivalry to close the regular season can’t be overlooked. South Carolina knocked off Clemson in the Gamecocks’ last visit to Death Valley in 2022, and while things didn’t take off the way coach Shane Beamer wanted for his program in 2023, the Tigers won’t have any trouble getting motivated for revenge when South Carolina returns.

NC State Wolfpack -- September 21 (Clemson Memorial Stadium)

Oct 28, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Khalil Barnes (36) tackles North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) during the second quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of revenge, the Tigers’ 24-17 loss at Carter-Finley Stadium last year dropped Clemson to 4-4 — and led to an epic rant of the ages from Swinney. Both the loss and Swinney’s rant will be revisited by many when the Tigers and Wolfpack meet for a rematch in Week 4. Clemson leads the all-time series, 60-30-1, but last year marked the Tigers’ second loss to NC State in the last three meetings.

Louisville Cardinals -- November 2 (Clemson Memorial Stadium)

Nov 12, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) runs near Louisville linebacker Dorian Jones (11) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

In his first season as head coach at his alma mater, Jeff Brohm led the Cardinals to a surprising 10-2 start that included a top 15 ranking and a berth in the ACC Championship Game. No one quite knows what to expect in Brohm’s second season, but the Cardinals should be in good hands with the former Purdue coach, who has proven he can win in difficult places.

Florida State Seminoles -- Oct. 5 (Doak Campbell Stadium)

Sep 23, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles receiver Keon Coleman (4) reacts after scoring against Clemson Tigers cornerback Jeadyn Lukus (10) during overtime at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Now to the real meat of the conference schedule. Clemson hadn’t lost to Florida State in the previous eight meetings between the schools before the Seminoles won, 31-24, in overtime last year. Until proven otherwise, the road to the ACC still runs through Tallahassee — where the Tigers figure to get one of their toughest challenges in 2024.

Georgia Bulldogs -- August 31 (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Frank Ladson Jr. (2) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) and defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

This is a Week 1 litmus test if ever there was one. If Clemson wants to send a message, there would be no bigger way to do it than by taking down Georgia when they meet the Bulldogs in Atlanta to open the season. Georgia is a consensus preseason No. 1 pick, and they’re the odds-on favorite to reclaim the SEC after falling just short last year.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire