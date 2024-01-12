Clemson fans can breathe easy as Dabo Swinney remains with the Tigers
Clemson fans can now breathe easy.
According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports, former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer has agreed to a contract to become the Alabama Crimson Tide’s new head coach. A day many Clemson fans feared won’t happen as Swinney remains with the Tigers.
Nick Saban is officially a former Alabama head coach, with the Crimson Tide finding their guy in DeBoer. One of the top rising coaches in the country, DeBoer led the Huskies to a National Championship appearence this season, where they fell to Michigan 34-13 in a dominant showing from the Wolverines defense.
With this behind everyone, Swinney, the program, and fans can look forward to what we hope to be a successful 2024 season for Clemson.
Sources: Kalen DeBoer has informed Washington officials he's taking the job at Alabama. He's expected to tell his team soon.
— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 12, 2024