Clemson falls out of the US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25 following overtime loss to Florida State

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers suffered a frustrating loss Saturday as Clemson fell 31-24 against Florida State in Death Valley.

Sunday’s release of the updated US LBM Coaches Poll follows every Saturday of college football. Heading into the matchup, Clemson was ranked No.23 in the Coaches Poll. After, they are now unranked on the outside looking in.

Clemson dropped ten spots, now sitting eight below the top 25 with 35 votes. It was a significant drop for the Tigers after falling to the No.4 team in the country in overtime.

The ACC has four teams ranked in the top 25: No.4 Florida State, No.15 North Carolina, No.16 Duke, and No.18 Miami. Below is a full look at the updated US LBM Coaches Poll.

Schools dropped out:

No. 19 Colorado, No. 22 Iowa, No. 23 Clemson, No. 25 UCLA

Others receiving votes:

Fresno State 93; Kentucky 87; Texas Christian 54; Maryland 39; UCLA 36; Texas A&M 36; Louisville 36; Clemson 35; Syracuse 32; Colorado 29; Air Force 24; Iowa 16; Tulane 11; Wyoming 8; Marshall 2; James Madison 2; Liberty 1; Georgia St. 1.

