Clemson falls a spot, Ohio State jumps to No. 1 in 247Sports latest Preseason Top 25

In the 2023 Clemson football season, Coach Dabo Swinney led the team through ups and downs. They ended with a thrilling win against Kentucky in the Gator Bowl, but their 9-4 record and 4-4 ACC standing left fans wanting more consistency. Now, attention turns to 2024, with talks of changes to improve Clemson’s game.

Clemson like years prior, has a tremendous ceiling. They have the talent to make a serious run at the College Football Playoff and the defense to win it all. Much of their future success revolves around the offense and how starting quarterback Cade Klubnik and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley fare in 2024. If the offense can put things together, well Clemson could be a powerhouse.

Even so, the Tigers dropped a spot in 247Sports latest Preseason Top 25.

Are we still feeling about about the Tigers’ chances near the top of the ACC race or is reigning champion Florida State the team to beat with Miami gaining steam? Coming out of spring, the hype seems to have simmered a bit on Clemson — just the way Dabo Swinney likes it. Clemson gets Phil Mafah back, but it’s going to have to manufacture production elsewhere in the run game to take some of the pressure off Cade Klubnik, who’s back for his second season as the Tigers’ QB1. Swinney liked the progress his signal caller made this spring. Clemson’s defense should be one of the nation’s best.

The consensus here is that the Tigers’ success revolves around how the offense looks. They have a star running back, so the run game will be covered, but outside of that, a lot is in the air. It goes beyond just Klubnik, too.

The offensive line needs to perform, and the playmakers at wide receiver and tight end need to take the next step. If Klubnik is properly supported, we could see a massive break out in 2024 from the junior signal caller.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire