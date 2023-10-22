Clemson falls to Miami in double overtime after another sloppy, inconsistent performance

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program’s nightmare season continues as the Tigers drop a road matchup against Miami 28-20 in double overtime.

After moving the ball to the Miami 2-yard line after a 23-yard pass to Tyler Brown, Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik was tackled for an eight-yard loss on 4th and goal from the Miami 1-yard line to end the game. Clemson’s offense couldn’t get it done when they needed to the most.

Tight end Jake Briningstool did all the scoring for the Clemson offense in this one, scoring on a 32-yard touchdown grab and a 19-yard with 2:01 left in the third quarter to give Clemson a 17-7 lead. Following was a collapse from the Tigers.

Swinney’s team would later be outscored 21-3 in the fourth quarter, and double-overtime as the Hurricanes ran the ball all over this Clemson defense. In total, the Tigers’ defense allowed 211 yards on the ground.

It’s the same old story for the Tigers, who turned the ball over three times as they continue their sloppy and inconsistent football run. Two of these fumbles came on Miami’s side of the field, with one being on the one-yard line right before starting running back Will Shipley could cross the pylon.

Coming out of the Week 7 bye, expectations were high for this Clemson (4-3, 2-3 ACC) team, and it looked like they didn’t improve at all or learn from any of their mistakes in the first half of the season.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire