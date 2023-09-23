Clemson falls to Florida State in overtime for first loss to Seminoles since 2014

CLEMSON — It took overtime to do it, but Florida State beat Clemson for the first time since 2014 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The No. 3 Seminoles got past the No. 23 Tigers 31-24.

Jordan Travis found Keon Coleman for a 24-yard touchdown on Florida State's possession in overtime to take the lead. When Clemson got the ball, it failed to score. Cade Klubnik threw incomplete on 4th-and-2.

Clemson fell to 2-2 and 0-2 in ACC play with the loss, effectively ending its College Football Playoff hopes. No two-loss team has ever made the playoff. Florida State improves to 4-0.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football falls to Florida State in overtime