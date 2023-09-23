Clemson falls to Florida State in a heartbreaking overtime loss

Dabo Swinney and Clemson suffered a heartbreaking loss Saturday in Death Valley as Florida State took down the Tigers 27-24.

Clemson performed at an incredibly high level in the first half, with both the offense and defense doing their parts. Jordan Travis and the Florida State offense got away with a bad missed holding call that helped the Seminoles go 5 plays for 75 yards in just 1:50 to score a touchdown. The Tigers entered halftime with a 17-14 lead, needing two more quarters of good football to complete the upset.

After Florida State tied things up with a 48-yard field goal on their first drive, Klubnik and the Tigers responded mid-way through the third quarter. The offense went 11 plays for 77 yards, with Will Shipley scoring his first rushing touchdown of the season as Clemson reclaimed the lead 24-17.

Later, Klubnik and the offense were driving and on the FSU 29-yard line before disaster struck. A blown blocking assignment led to Klubnik getting lit up, resulting in a 56-yard scoop and score for the Seminoles.

The fourth quarter started for these two ACC powerhouses tied at 24. After a scoreless quarter, it came down to Weitz and the game on the line. Unfortunately, a 29-yard field goal miss sealed this matchup heading to overtime.

After some questionable play-calling down the stretch, Florida State would later take down the Tigers in overtime, 31-24.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire