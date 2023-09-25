Clemson falls down the rankings in USA TODAY Sports College Football Re-Rank 1-133 following an OT loss to FSU

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers suffered a tough 31-24 overtime loss to Florida State on Saturday, ending Clemson’s College Football Playoff hopes and likely their ACC Championship chances.

With the loss, Clemson (2-2, 0-2 ACC) is without a conference win, and the national media has taken notice. I will say it seems like many of these members of the media writing about this Clemson loss to Florida State didn’t watch the game.

In USA TODAY Sports College Football 1-133 re-rank, the Tigers dropped a heft 16 spots to No.39 in the country. Florida State, on the other hand, fell one spot to No.5.

Sure, Clemson dropped a home matchup against the Seminoles, and their season will suffer because of this… but is Clemson really the 39th-best team in the country? No, they aren’t.

There is absolutely no denying how big of a win that was for Florida State. They were desperate for this win, and when it mattered the most, they showed up and took it. Even so, I can’t sit here and act like Clemson didn’t look like the better team on Saturday.

Florida State beat Clemson, but Clemson did just as good of a job beating themselves as the Seminoles did. I’m not here saying, “Oh, Clemson is better than Florida State even with the loss and should be ranked higher than them,” because that is simply stupid.

What I am saying is this ranking is a bit disrespectful to the Tigers. Yes, this is a disappointing start to their season, and Saturday’s loss stung. Even so, this ranking doesn’t make sense after watching Clemson be just a field goal away from beating the Seminoles and outplay them for the majority of the game.

There are not 38 teams in college football better than this team.

