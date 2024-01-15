Clemson falls out of AP Top 25 poll

Clemson fell out of the latest AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll Monday following a stretch that saw the Tigers drop their third straight game in ACC play last Wednesday.

The Tigers (12-4 overall, 2-3 conference) suffered three straight defeats to Miami, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech before posting an 89-78 win over Boston College at Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday.

Purdue, which had been ranked No. 1 for four consecutive weeks, fell to No. 2 following a 16-point blowout loss at Nebraska on Jan. 9. Defending National Champion Connecticut received 39 first-place votes to become the nation’s new No. 1.

North Carolina moved three spots to No. 4, and Duke jumped four spots to move to No. 7.

Clemson had been ranked as high as 16th before the Tigers’ three straight losses.

The Tigers are hoping that Saturday’s much-needed win over Boston College will be the start of a turnaround. They’re scheduled to host Georgia Tech in a 9 p.m. EST tipoff Tuesday at Littlejohn. The game can be seen on ACC Network.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire