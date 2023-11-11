Advertisement

Clemson fails with ridiculous fake punt attempt against Georgia Tech

Doug Farrar
·1 min read

There are times when you want to take a chance in life… and you really shouldn’t. The 5-4 Clemson Tigers under head coach Dabo Swinney faced such a situation with 8:48 left in the first quarter of their Saturday game against Georgia Tech. Clemson had fourth-and-9 at its own 21-yard line, and the call was from SOMEONE to try and pull off this fake punt.

We’re not sure what punter Aidan Swanson saw here, but it looked as if the Yellow Jackets had this one all the way. A four-yard gain, and a turnover on downs, was the result.

Georgia responded with a touchdown, and given the favorable field position, that should come as no surprise.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire