Clemson fails with ridiculous fake punt attempt against Georgia Tech

There are times when you want to take a chance in life… and you really shouldn’t. The 5-4 Clemson Tigers under head coach Dabo Swinney faced such a situation with 8:48 left in the first quarter of their Saturday game against Georgia Tech. Clemson had fourth-and-9 at its own 21-yard line, and the call was from SOMEONE to try and pull off this fake punt.

#Clemson fake punt… on 4th-and-9 from their own 20-yard line in the first quarter.

pic.twitter.com/9BeKAwAjvd — sports CAST 🏈🏀⚽️ (@thesportscast1) November 11, 2023

We’re not sure what punter Aidan Swanson saw here, but it looked as if the Yellow Jackets had this one all the way. A four-yard gain, and a turnover on downs, was the result.

Georgia responded with a touchdown, and given the favorable field position, that should come as no surprise.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire