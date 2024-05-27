Clemson to face SEC team in final Field of 64 projections

The final Field of 64 projections for the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament were unveiled by D1Baseball and Baseball America Monday morning.

While Clemson (41-14 overall) remained a top-eight national seed (No. 6 overall), there was a change in which teams the Tigers will draw at their on-site regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

D1Baseball now sees SEC Tournament runner-up and reigning national champion LSU visiting Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the four-team, double-elimination Clemson Regional.

The Bayou Bengals have been on a tear of late, winning seven straight contests before falling 4-3 in Sunday’s SEC Tournament finale against consensus projected No. 1 overall seed Tennessee.

LSU (40-21) beat South Carolina twice in the SEC Tournament, as well as NCAA regional host Georgia and projected top-eight national seed Kentucky. The Tigers lost only one regular-season series after being swept at Tennessee back on April 14. They’re one of the hottest teams in the country, going 18-5 since then.

D1Baseball’s projections have College of Charleston and Bryant in Clemson’s regional.

On3 also has the Tigers as the No. 6 national seed. Their final projections ahead of the tournament have Clemson hosting LSU, as well as James Madison (34-23) and Big South Tournament champion High Point (34-25).

Baseball America has another SEC team projected for the Clemson Regional: in-state rival South Carolina (36-23). The Gamecocks made it all the way to the semifinal round of the SEC Tournament Saturday before being eliminated by LSU.

Coastal Carolina (34-23) and Ivy League Tournament champion Penn (24-23) join South Carolina in Baseball America’s projected Clemson Regional.

Official seeding and regional matchups for the tournament will be announced during the NCAA Baseball Selection Show Monday at noon EDT on ESPN2.

