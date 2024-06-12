Clemson will face Kentucky in 2024 ACC-SEC Challenge

The Clemson Tigers will play the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2024 ACC-SEC Challenge,

Veteran college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein first reported the news Wednesday afternoon. The game will be played at Littlejohn Coliseum on Tuesday, December 3.

The Tigers and Wildcats last met on the hardwood on November 29, 1997, a 76-61 Kentucky victory. Tubby Smith was Kentucky’s head coach at the time. Rick Barnes was in his fourth and final season at Clemson before taking over at Texas.

The Tigers are coming off a thrilling 2024 season that ended with the school making its first Elite Eight appearance since 1980. Clemson defeated New Mexico in the first round before taking down No. 3 seed Baylor in the second round and No. 2 seed Arizona in the Sweet 16. The Tigers fell to Alabama in the Elite Eight.

Other matchups announced for the 2024 ACC-SEC Challenge on December 3-4 were North Carolina vs. Alabama in a rematch of last year’s Sweet 16 contest, Duke vs. Auburn, Syracuse vs. Tennessee, Miami vs. Arkansas, and others.

NEWS: The 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge is set, per a source. Arkansas @ Miami

Cal @ Mizzou

FSU @ LSU

GT @ OU

UK @ Clemson

ND @ UGA

Ole Miss @ Louisville

SC @ BC

Cuse @ Tenn

Wake @ A&M

Alabama @ UNC

Auburn @ Duke

Pitt @ Miss St

Texas @ NC St

Vandy @ VT

UVA @ UFhttps://t.co/MHnP7ckwh4 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 12, 2024

